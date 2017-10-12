Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SunKing Power Electronics Group appoints ‍Yan Fuquan as deputy chairman ​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sunking Power Electronics Group Ltd <0580.HK>:‍Yan Fuquan appointed as deputy chairman of board​.

Sunking Power Electronics announces disposal of shares by executive directors

July 24 (Reuters) - SunKing Power Electronics <0580.HK>::Informed by Max Vision, Xiang Jie, Gong Renyuan & Yue Zhoumin that sale & purchase agreement was entered into.Disposal of shares by the controlling shareholder and executive directors .Max Vision, Gong Renyuan, Yue Zhoumin shall sell aggregate of 125 million shares of hk$0.10 each in co for hk$1.72 per sale share.

SunKing Power Electronics Group says entered into supply contracts<0580.HK>

SunKing Power Electronics Group Ltd <0580.HK>: Says total contract amounts of RMB131.8 million as of 29 August . Unit enters into contracts with Xj Electric,Xi'An Electric Power System,Changzhou Borui Electric Power Automation Equipment . Jiashan Sunking entered contract with China Epri Electric Power Engineering for supply of anode saturable reactors .

SunKing Power Electronics issues positive profit alert<0580.HK>

SunKing Power Electronics Group Ltd <0580.HK>: Positive profit alert <0580.HK> . Consolidated net profit of the group is expected to record a remarkable growth for six months ended 30 June 2016" . Expected result due to further improvement in the gross profit margins of the group's products .

Sunking Power Electronics says unit enters into formal sale and purchase agreement<0580.HK>

SunKing Power Electronics Group Ltd <0580.HK>: Unit, as the purchaser, entered into the a formal sale and purchase agreement . Deal in relation to the acquisition of 65% of the issued share capital of the target co Astrol Electronic Ag . Says deal for a cash consideration of no more than CHF3.9 million and not less than CHF2.6 million .

Sunking Power Electronics says unit received notices in relation to two transactions<0580.HK>

SunKing Power Electronics Group Ltd <0580.HK>: Jiashan Sunking Power equipment technology received notices in relation to two transactions . Says aggregate transaction amount is approximately RMB265.9 million . Will subsequently enter into written contracts with China-epri electric power engineering co .