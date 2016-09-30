Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Oriental Group says Jinxi entered into agreement with Xinxuan Coal

China Oriental Group Co Ltd <0581.HK> : Jinxi Limited entered into Xinxuan framework agreement with Xinxuan Coal for a term of three years .Deal for a term of three years commencing on 30 september 2016 and expiring on 31 december 2018.

China Oriental Group HY net profit RMB528.5 million<0581.HK><3958.HK><600958.SS>

China Oriental Group Co Ltd <0581.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0581.HK> . Says board did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to owners of the company RMB528.5 million versus RMB 73.7MLN . In H2 of 2016, expected that there will be no material change in the market and business environment of steel industry in the mainland China . "Expected that the steel price will remain in current level with fluctuations" . "steel industry will still face a challenging environment and the pressure on industry consolidation and reduction of overcapacity will increase" . Intends to set up jvs with oriental sheet piling , a unit of arcelormittal, to capture business opportunities of sheet piling products . In the second half of 2016, the group will continue to focus on the development of high-end steel products .

China Oriental signs MOU for possible formation of joint ventures<0581.HK>

China Oriental Group Co Ltd <0581.HK>: Memorandum of understanding in respect of possible formation of joint ventures <0581.HK> . Co and Oriental sheet piling, a connected person of the company, entered into a legally binding mou . Mou for parties' understanding with regard to possible formation of 2 jv to engage in production and sales of steel sheet piles products . Says commercial production of steel sheet piles products is expected to start not later than January 2018 .

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong updates on China Oriental Group's listing

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong : Announcement in relation to the matter of China Oriental Group Company Limited . Exchange requires company to remedy the public float issue by 27 January 2017 . "Exchange considers that co has not taken adequate action to address the public float issue for resumption of trading" .Has decided to commence procedures to cancel co's listing on ground,it has insufficient securities in hands of public for prolonged period.

China Oriental Group announces HY forecast<0581.HK>

China Oriental Group Co Ltd <0581.HK>: Positive profit alert <0581.HK> . Expected to record a very significant increase in net profit for HY . Expected result due to substantial increase in average selling price of the steel products .

China Oriental purchases US$30 mln of 2017 senior notes

China Oriental Group Co Ltd:Purchase and cancellation of 2017 senior notes.Further purchased a total of US$30 million in principal amount of the 2017 senior notes.

China Oriental issues FY 2015 profit warning

China Oriental Group Co Ltd:Says expected to record a substantial loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.China oriental group co - expected result due to there was a significant decline in the group's revenue due to the challenging condition in steel industry.