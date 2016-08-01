Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Landing International Development issues profit warning<0582.HK>

Landing International Development Ltd <0582.HK>: Profit warning <0582.HK> . Says expected to record a significantly increase in net loss for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result due to change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss .

Landing International Development enters into consultancy service agreement with Ng Kwok Fai<0582.HK>

Landing International Development Ltd <0582.HK>: Says company entered into the consultancy service agreement with ng kwok fai . Company entered into the consultancy service agreement ng kwok fai . Says an annual service fee in the amount of hk$6 million is payable to ng by the company .

Landing International Development Ltd issues FY profit outlook

Landing International Development Ltd:Expected to record a significantly increase in net loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Increase in loss was mainly attributable to loss on disposal of subsidiaries which engaged in property development business in yueyang.