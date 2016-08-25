China Conch Venture Holdings Ltd <0586.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0586.HK> . Net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to approximately RMB822.58 million, representing a decrease of 26.71% . Revenue of the group for the six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to approximately RMB909.06 million, representing a decrease of 4.35% . Resolved not to declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016. .