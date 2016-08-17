Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Beijing North Star's H1 net profit up 4.35 pct

Beijing North Star Co Ltd <601588.SS><0588.HK> :Says H1 net profit up 4.35 percent y/y at 396.23 million yuan ($59.73 million).

Beijing North Star's general manager resigns due to change in job role

Beijing North Star Co Ltd <601588.SS><0588.HK> :Says General Manager Zeng Jin resigns due to change in job role.

Beijing North Star's contract sales up 344 pct in H1

Beijing North Star Co Ltd <601588.SS><0588.HK> :Says contract sales up 344 percent y/y in H1 at 9.33 billion yuan ($1.40 billion).

Beijing North Star unit signs cooperation agreement

Beijing North Star <601588.SS> Company Limited: Says it Beijing-based unit signs cooperation agreement with Fujian-based information technology co .Says the parties will jointly cooperation in auto salon related business.

Beijing North Star Says 2015 dividend payment date

Beijing North Star <601588.SS> Co Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 15 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16.

Beijing North Star issues 2016 first tranche non-public corporate bonds

Beijing North Star Co Ltd:Issued 2016 first tranche non-public corporate bonds worth 1.5 bln yuan with interest rate of 4.48 pct and with a term of five years.

Beijing North Star to provide 400 mln yuan loan guarantee for unit

Beijing North Star Co Ltd:Says it to provide loan guarantee of up to 400 million yuan for its Chengdu-based real-estate company.Says loan guarantee with a term of 24 months.

Beijing North Star to buy land

Beijing North Star Co Ltd:To buy a plot of land measured 21,926 square meters in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou City, for 835 mln yuan.

Beijing North Star to buy properties

Beijing North Star Co Ltd:To buy two plots of land located in Chengdu City.Transaction amount of 910,773,000 yuan.

Beijing North Star announces 2015 dividend payment

Beijing North Star Co Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015.