Beijing North Star Co Ltd (0588.HK)

0588.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
HK$2.99
Open
HK$2.96
Day's High
HK$2.98
Day's Low
HK$2.94
Volume
1,256,000
Avg. Vol
1,679,893
52-wk High
HK$3.41
52-wk Low
HK$2.32

Beijing North Star's H1 net profit up 4.35 pct
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

Beijing North Star Co Ltd <601588.SS><0588.HK> :Says H1 net profit up 4.35 percent y/y at 396.23 million yuan ($59.73 million).  Full Article

Beijing North Star's general manager resigns due to change in job role
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Beijing North Star Co Ltd <601588.SS><0588.HK> :Says General Manager Zeng Jin resigns due to change in job role.  Full Article

Beijing North Star's contract sales up 344 pct in H1
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Beijing North Star Co Ltd <601588.SS><0588.HK> :Says contract sales up 344 percent y/y in H1 at 9.33 billion yuan ($1.40 billion).  Full Article

Beijing North Star unit signs cooperation agreement
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

Beijing North Star <601588.SS> Company Limited: Says it Beijing-based unit signs cooperation agreement with Fujian-based information technology co .Says the parties will jointly cooperation in auto salon related business.  Full Article

Beijing North Star Says 2015 dividend payment date
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016 

Beijing North Star <601588.SS> Co Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 15 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16.  Full Article

Beijing North Star issues 2016 first tranche non-public corporate bonds
Tuesday, 26 Apr 2016 

Beijing North Star Co Ltd:Issued 2016 first tranche non-public corporate bonds worth 1.5 bln yuan with interest rate of 4.48 pct and with a term of five years.  Full Article

Beijing North Star to provide 400 mln yuan loan guarantee for unit
Saturday, 23 Apr 2016 

Beijing North Star Co Ltd:Says it to provide loan guarantee of up to 400 million yuan for its Chengdu-based real-estate company.Says loan guarantee with a term of 24 months.  Full Article

Beijing North Star to buy land
Wednesday, 6 Apr 2016 

Beijing North Star Co Ltd:To buy a plot of land measured 21,926 square meters in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou City, for 835 mln yuan.  Full Article

Beijing North Star to buy properties
Friday, 1 Apr 2016 

Beijing North Star Co Ltd:To buy two plots of land located in Chengdu City.Transaction amount of 910,773,000 yuan.  Full Article

Beijing North Star announces 2015 dividend payment
Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 

Beijing North Star Co Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015.  Full Article

BRIEF-Beijing North Star proposes to contribute rmb10 mln for participation in establishment of a Co

* Proposed contribution of rmb10 million for participation in establishment of beijing shuimu modern state-owned enterprises research institute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

