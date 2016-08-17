Edition:
India

Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd (0590.HK)

0590.HK on Hong Kong Stock

30.10HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.25 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
HK$30.35
Open
HK$30.05
Day's High
HK$30.50
Day's Low
HK$29.80
Volume
534,113
Avg. Vol
1,113,225
52-wk High
HK$32.25
52-wk Low
HK$19.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Luk Fook Holdings International says qtrly overall same store sales growth was 17 pct ‍​
2:10pm IST 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd <0590.HK>::Qtrly overall same store sales growth 17 percent ‍​.  Full Article

Luk Fook Holdings International says Wong Wai Sheung was re-elected as chairman<0590.HK>
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd <0590.HK>: Wong Wai Sheung was re-elected as chairman . Wong Ho Lung, Danny, non-executive director of the group, was re-elected as deputy chairman . Says Tse Moon Chuen was re-elected as deputy chairman of the company .  Full Article

Luk Fook Holdings Int'l reports decline in Q1 same store sales<0590.HK>
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd <0590.HK>: Hold-sales performance of retail business for the first quarter of financial year ending 31 March 2017 <0590.HK> .Same store sales growth of group's retail business for 1q FY 2017 recorded a drop of 24%.  Full Article

Luk Fook Holdings says FY net profit HK$958.7 mln<0590.HK>
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd <0590.HK>: Hold-annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2016 <0590.HK> . FY revenue HK$14.03 billion versus HK$15.92 billion last year . FY net profit HK$958.7 million versus HK$1.61 billion last year . A final dividend of HK$0.34 per share and special dividend of HK$0.21 per share were proposed . FY overall same store sales growth of the group was -19.3% . "The group remains prudent about the business growth in the near term" . Outlook for jewellery industry remains promising . "The group is still optimistic about the mid- to long- term business prospect" .  Full Article

Luk Fook Holdings issues profit warning<0590.HK>
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd <0590.HK>: Hold-profit warning <0590.HK> . For the year ended 31 March 2016 the profit for the year is expected to record a decline of approximately 35%-45% . Reason due to the weakening of mainland tourist spending due to the strong Hong Kong dollar/weak renminbi .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd News

BRIEF-Luk Fook Holdings International announces re-election of chairman and deputy chairmen

* Announces re-election of chairman and deputy chairmen of company after annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More 0590.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials