Edition:
India

Sinotrans Ltd (0598.HK)

0598.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.81HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.09 (-2.31%)
Prev Close
HK$3.90
Open
HK$3.86
Day's High
HK$3.88
Day's Low
HK$3.81
Volume
8,422,470
Avg. Vol
14,009,498
52-wk High
HK$4.67
52-wk Low
HK$3.18

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sinotrans passes resolution to approve proposed RMB5.45 bln‍​ China Merchants Logistics buy
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sinotrans Ltd <0598.HK>:Passed resolution to approve proposed acquisition of equity interest in China Merchants Logistics at aggregate consideration of RMB5.45 billion ‍​.Consideration to be satisfied by issuance of about 1.44 billion domestic shares of co at initial issue price of HK$4.43 each​.  Full Article

Singapore's GIC sells shares in Sinotrans
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Sinotrans Ltd <0598.HK> : Singapore's GIC Private Limited sells 5.19 million shares Of Sinotrans Ltd <0598.HK> at HK$3.49 a share on Feb 9 - HKEx filing .GIC Private Limited's stake in Sinotrans at 5.99 percent after the transaction from 6.23 percent previously.  Full Article

Sinotrans says Zhang Jianwei resigns as vice-chairman
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 

Sinotrans Ltd:Announces that zhang jianwei has tendered his resignation as vice-chairman of board.  Full Article

Sinotrans HY net profit RMB967.1 million versus RMB875.4 million<0598.HK>
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

Sinotrans Ltd <0598.HK>: Announcement of the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0598.HK> . Interim dividend of RMB0.035 per ordinary share . Says HY revenue RMB 21.68 billion versus RMB 22.92 billion . HY net profit RMB967.1 million versus RMB875.4 million . Says "looking into the second half of 2016, the economic recovery will continue to slow down" . Overall, the group faces challenges and opportunities at the same time" .  Full Article

Singapore's GIC sells shares in China's Sinotrans
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

Sinotrans Ltd <0598.HK> : Singapore's GIC Private Ltd unloads 716,000 shares in Sinotrans <0598.HK> at an average price of HK$3.36 apiece - HKEx filing .GIC Private Ltd's stake in Sinotrans at 7.98 percent after transaction, from 8.01 percent previously - HKEx filing.  Full Article

China Merchants Holdings, Sinotrans & CSC enter comprehensive services framework agreement<0144.HK><0598.HK>
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

China Merchants Holdings International Co Ltd <0144.HK>: Proposed continuing connected transactions with sinotrans & CSC and China Merchants Bank - comprehensive services framework agreement - determination of annual caps <0144.HK> . On 15 June 2016, company and Sinotrans & CSC entered into the comprehensive services framework agreement .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Sinotrans Ltd News

BRIEF-Sino-Global Shipping America signs two project agreements with Sinotrans Guangxi Co

* Sino-Global Shipping America says signing of two project agreements with Sinotrans Guangxi Co, a unit of Sinotrans Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More 0598.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials