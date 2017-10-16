Sinotrans Ltd (0598.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sinotrans passes resolution to approve proposed RMB5.45 bln China Merchants Logistics buy
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sinotrans Ltd <0598.HK>:Passed resolution to approve proposed acquisition of equity interest in China Merchants Logistics at aggregate consideration of RMB5.45 billion .Consideration to be satisfied by issuance of about 1.44 billion domestic shares of co at initial issue price of HK$4.43 each. Full Article
Singapore's GIC sells shares in Sinotrans
Sinotrans Ltd <0598.HK> : Singapore's GIC Private Limited sells 5.19 million shares Of Sinotrans Ltd <0598.HK> at HK$3.49 a share on Feb 9 - HKEx filing .GIC Private Limited's stake in Sinotrans at 5.99 percent after the transaction from 6.23 percent previously. Full Article
Sinotrans says Zhang Jianwei resigns as vice-chairman
Sinotrans Ltd:Announces that zhang jianwei has tendered his resignation as vice-chairman of board. Full Article
Sinotrans HY net profit RMB967.1 million versus RMB875.4 million<0598.HK>
Sinotrans Ltd <0598.HK>: Announcement of the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0598.HK> . Interim dividend of RMB0.035 per ordinary share . Says HY revenue RMB 21.68 billion versus RMB 22.92 billion . HY net profit RMB967.1 million versus RMB875.4 million . Says "looking into the second half of 2016, the economic recovery will continue to slow down" . Overall, the group faces challenges and opportunities at the same time" . Full Article
Singapore's GIC sells shares in China's Sinotrans
Sinotrans Ltd <0598.HK> : Singapore's GIC Private Ltd unloads 716,000 shares in Sinotrans <0598.HK> at an average price of HK$3.36 apiece - HKEx filing .GIC Private Ltd's stake in Sinotrans at 7.98 percent after transaction, from 8.01 percent previously - HKEx filing. Full Article
China Merchants Holdings, Sinotrans & CSC enter comprehensive services framework agreement<0144.HK><0598.HK>
China Merchants Holdings International Co Ltd <0144.HK>: Proposed continuing connected transactions with sinotrans & CSC and China Merchants Bank - comprehensive services framework agreement - determination of annual caps <0144.HK> . On 15 June 2016, company and Sinotrans & CSC entered into the comprehensive services framework agreement . Full Article
BRIEF-Sino-Global Shipping America signs two project agreements with Sinotrans Guangxi Co
* Sino-Global Shipping America says signing of two project agreements with Sinotrans Guangxi Co, a unit of Sinotrans Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: