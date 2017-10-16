Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sinotrans passes resolution to approve proposed RMB5.45 bln‍​ China Merchants Logistics buy

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sinotrans Ltd <0598.HK>:Passed resolution to approve proposed acquisition of equity interest in China Merchants Logistics at aggregate consideration of RMB5.45 billion ‍​.Consideration to be satisfied by issuance of about 1.44 billion domestic shares of co at initial issue price of HK$4.43 each​.

Singapore's GIC sells shares in Sinotrans

Sinotrans Ltd <0598.HK> : Singapore's GIC Private Limited sells 5.19 million shares Of Sinotrans Ltd <0598.HK> at HK$3.49 a share on Feb 9 - HKEx filing .GIC Private Limited's stake in Sinotrans at 5.99 percent after the transaction from 6.23 percent previously.

Sinotrans says Zhang Jianwei resigns as vice-chairman

Sinotrans Ltd:Announces that zhang jianwei has tendered his resignation as vice-chairman of board.

Sinotrans HY net profit RMB967.1 million versus RMB875.4 million<0598.HK>

Sinotrans Ltd <0598.HK>: Announcement of the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0598.HK> . Interim dividend of RMB0.035 per ordinary share . Says HY revenue RMB 21.68 billion versus RMB 22.92 billion . HY net profit RMB967.1 million versus RMB875.4 million . Says "looking into the second half of 2016, the economic recovery will continue to slow down" . Overall, the group faces challenges and opportunities at the same time" .

Singapore's GIC sells shares in China's Sinotrans

Sinotrans Ltd <0598.HK> : Singapore's GIC Private Ltd unloads 716,000 shares in Sinotrans <0598.HK> at an average price of HK$3.36 apiece - HKEx filing .GIC Private Ltd's stake in Sinotrans at 7.98 percent after transaction, from 8.01 percent previously - HKEx filing.

China Merchants Holdings, Sinotrans & CSC enter comprehensive services framework agreement<0144.HK><0598.HK>

China Merchants Holdings International Co Ltd <0144.HK>: Proposed continuing connected transactions with sinotrans & CSC and China Merchants Bank - comprehensive services framework agreement - determination of annual caps <0144.HK> . On 15 June 2016, company and Sinotrans & CSC entered into the comprehensive services framework agreement .