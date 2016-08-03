Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Oil & Gas Group issues positive profit alert<0603.HK>

China Oil and Gas Group Ltd <0603.HK>: Positive profit alert <0603.HK> . Expected to record a significant increase in the operating profit of the group for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected results due to increase of natural gas sales volume and successful passed through of natural gas prices to end users .

China Oil and Gas says unit enters into concession right agreement<0603.HK>

China Oil and Gas Group Ltd <0603.HK>: Entered into concession right agreement with management committee of Zhangye Economic and Technological Development Zone . Pursuant to deal business scope of exclusive concession right of zhangye China Oil and Gas is supply and sales of gas . Zhangye Development Zone Management Committee agreed to grant to Zhangye China Oil And Gas exclusive concession right for 30 years .

China Oil and Gas Group issues FY 2015 profit warning

China Oil and Gas Group Ltd:Expected to record a decline in consolidated net profit for the year ended 31 December 2015.Major reason for the decline in profit is attributable by the significant drop in the international crude oil price.

China Oil and Gas Group says unit granted concession right of natural gas project in Qichun County

China Oil and Gas Group Ltd:Subsidiary of company, successfully granted concession right of the natural gas project in qichun county , Hubei province.Says will further expand the domestic natural gas market.Expects that after obtaining the concession right in qichun county, natural gas supply by group in Hubei province will be doubled in 2016.