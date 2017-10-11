Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Investment Ltd <0604.HK>​:‍Unaudited contracted sales for September is about RMB280 million​.

Shenzhen Investment Ltd <0604.HK>: Group's contracted sales for sept amounted to approximately rmb 2.396 billion .As at end of september, group has achieved 97.08% of contracted sales target for the year.

Shenzhen Investment says HY Net Profit HK$1.65 billion vs HK$984.7 million<0604.HK>

Shenzhen Investment Ltd <0604.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement <0604.HK> . HY Net Profit HK$1.65 billion Vs HK$ 984.7 million . HY revenue up by 1.6% over the same period of last year to HK$6.38 billion . Declared an interim dividend of HK7.00 cents per share .

Shenzhen Investment Ltd <0604.HK>: Unaudited contracted sales performance for the period ended 30 June 2016 <0604.HK> . June sales RMB 3.15 billion .

Shenzhen Investment Ltd <0604.HK>: Unaudited contracted sales performance for the period ended 31 May 2016 . Contracted sales for May 2016 amounted to approximately RMB 2.537 billion .

Shenzhen Investment Ltd <0604.HK>: Group's unaudited contracted sales for April 2016 amounted to approximately RMB 3.16 billion .

Shenzhen Investment Ltd enters into facility agreement

Shenzhen Investment Ltd:Company as borrower entered into a facility agreement.Deal relating to transferable term loan facility of up to a principal amount of US$230 million.Facilities are for the purpose of financing the general working capital of the company and its subsidiaries.Deal also relating to a transferable term loan facility of up to a principal amount of hk$1 billion.