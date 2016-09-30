China Financial Services Holdings Ltd (0605.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Financial Services appoints Chan Yuk Ming as chairman
China Financial Services Holdings Ltd <0605.HK> : Chan Yuk Ming was appointed as a non-executive director and chairman of board of directors of company .Cheung Siu Lam resigned as chairman of board of directors of company. Full Article
BRIEF-China Financial Services to issue various tranches of unlisted corporate bonds/notes
* Proposed issuance of various tranches of unlisted corporate bonds/notes with aggregate principal amount of up to HK$200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: