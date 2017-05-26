Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Agri-Industries Holdings says unit enters disposal agreement for HK$8.58 bln​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - China Agri-industries Holdings Ltd <0606.HK>:Unit full extent to dispose Cofco Biofuel And Cofco Biochemical For HK$8.58 Billion​.As part of use of proceeds from disposal co proposes special dividend between HK$0.20 and HK$0.30 per share​.‍Disposal estimated to have one-off unaudited gain of about HK$1.09 billion.

China Agri-Industries announces acquisition of Cofco Fortune Food Sales & Distribution

May 26 (Reuters) - China Agri-industries Holdings Ltd <0606.HK>:Cofco Fortune Holdings Limited entered into agreement with Cofco Food Sales & Distribution.Consideration for acquisition is RMB1,050 million which will be paid by way of cash.Upon completion, China Foods and its subsidiaries will no longer engage in target business.

China Agri-Industries HY net loss down 17.1 pct to HK$223.3 million<0606.HK>

China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd <0606.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0606.HK> . For HY the group's revenue increased 4.0% year-on-year to hk$40.76 billion . For HY the loss attributable to owners of the company was decreased by 17.1% over the corresponding period of 2015 amounting to HK$223.3 million . Board does not declare the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Looking ahead to the second half of the year, demand for feed ingredients is expected to rebound .

China Agri-Industries updates on certain matters relating to non-competition deed<0606.HK>

China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd <0606.HK>: Certain matters relating to the non-competition deed <0606.HK> . Company has received a notice from cofco . Notice that chinatex shall be integrated into cofco and become its wholly-owned subsidiary . Competing business to be acquired under restructuring by cofco will, upon completion of restructuring, fall within scope of retained interests .