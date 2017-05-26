China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd (0606.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Agri-Industries Holdings says unit enters disposal agreement for HK$8.58 bln
Oct 23 (Reuters) - China Agri-industries Holdings Ltd <0606.HK>:Unit full extent to dispose Cofco Biofuel And Cofco Biochemical For HK$8.58 Billion.As part of use of proceeds from disposal co proposes special dividend between HK$0.20 and HK$0.30 per share.Disposal estimated to have one-off unaudited gain of about HK$1.09 billion. Full Article
China Agri-Industries announces acquisition of Cofco Fortune Food Sales & Distribution
May 26 (Reuters) - China Agri-industries Holdings Ltd <0606.HK>:Cofco Fortune Holdings Limited entered into agreement with Cofco Food Sales & Distribution.Consideration for acquisition is RMB1,050 million which will be paid by way of cash.Upon completion, China Foods and its subsidiaries will no longer engage in target business. Full Article
China Agri-Industries HY net loss down 17.1 pct to HK$223.3 million<0606.HK>
China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd <0606.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0606.HK> . For HY the group's revenue increased 4.0% year-on-year to hk$40.76 billion . For HY the loss attributable to owners of the company was decreased by 17.1% over the corresponding period of 2015 amounting to HK$223.3 million . Board does not declare the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Looking ahead to the second half of the year, demand for feed ingredients is expected to rebound . Full Article
China Agri-Industries updates on certain matters relating to non-competition deed<0606.HK>
China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd <0606.HK>: Certain matters relating to the non-competition deed <0606.HK> . Company has received a notice from cofco . Notice that chinatex shall be integrated into cofco and become its wholly-owned subsidiary . Competing business to be acquired under restructuring by cofco will, upon completion of restructuring, fall within scope of retained interests . Full Article
