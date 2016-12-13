Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fullshare Holdings' unit signs share subscription deal with Nanjing Sinolife United

Fullshare Holdings Ltd <0607.HK> : Five seasons xiv limited, ( "subscriber") and Nanjing Sinolife United Company Ltd entered into a subscription agreement . Subscriber to subscribe for 45.4 million new h shares of nsucl at hk$1.61 per new nsucl h share for hk$73.1 million .consideration will be satisfied by cash.

Fullshare Holdings says Five Seasons Xiv Ltd and CSGCL enters subscription agreement

Fullshare Holdings Ltd <0607.HK> : Subscriber (as subscriber) and csgcl (as issuer) entered into subscription agreement . Deal for at subscription price of hk$0.52 per new csgcl share . Subscriber Five Seasons Xiv Limited and issuer Csgcl (China Saite Group Company Limited) . Csgcl has agreed to issue, and subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for, 203.8 million new csgcl shares .Aggregate nominal value of new csgcl shares under subscription will be hk$20.4 million.

Fullshare Holdings unit enters into a subscription agreement

Fullshare Holdings Ltd <0607.HK>: Unit entered into a subscription agreement . Subscription share for a total consideration of HK$51.8 million . Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for 80 million fully paid up shares at subscription price of HK$0.648 per share .Consideration will be satisfied by cash.

Fullshare Holdings says HY net profit RMB1.66 billion<0607.HK>

Fullshare Holdings Ltd <0607.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit RMB1.66 billion versus RMB529.7 million . Resolved not to declare any interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY revenue RMB 1.36 billion versus RMB 1.86 billion . Group is expected to expand its overseas development . In second half of year, group will continue to target on its revenue and profit growth .

Fullshare updates on acquisition of entire equity interest in High Access International Investment<0607.HK>

Fullshare Holdings Ltd <0607.HK>: Discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of the entire equity interest in the target company involving issue of consideration shares <0607.HK> . Deal for consideration of RMB1.01 billion . Says company and the vendor, li changming, entered into the equity transfer agreement . Pursuant to the equity transfer agreement, co has conditionally agreed to acquire from the vendor 100% equity interest in target company .

Fullshare Holdings says unit enters equity transfer agreement<0607.HK>

Fullshare Holdings Ltd <0607.HK>: Discloseable transaction <0607.HK> . Purchaser (being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) and the vendor entered into the equity transfer agreement . Vendor has agreed to sell the sale interest . Purchaser, the vendor and Nanjing construction also entered into the jv agreement confirmation . Deal for consideration of RMB17.5 million . Pursuant to the jv agreement, the total investment amount for the project shall be RMB2 billion. . Says expects that the acquisition will have a synergy effect with the Yuhua salon project of the group. .

Fullshare Holdings says unit entered into the investment co-operation agreement for JV<0607.HK>

Fullshare Holdings Ltd <0607.HK>: Discloseable transaction <0607.HK> . Nanjing Fullshare Technology entered into the investment co-operation agreement with the jv partners . Registered capital of the jv is proposed to be RMB2 billion . Fullshare -capital contribution to be made by Nanjing Fullshare Technology will be financed by internal resources of the group. . Nanjing Fullshare Technology shall contribute RMB900 million . Jv will principally engage in cultural, tourism and development and operation of properties in elderly care business .

Fullshare provides business update, investment agreement<0607.HK>

Fullshare Holdings Ltd <0607.HK>: Each of Guangzhou Fullshare and Zhongyuan union has conditionally agreed to invest RMB42.5 million in the target company . Says unit entered into an investment agreement with Tianjin Lianshengyuan, Zhongyuan union and Tianjin Bailesi biotech development . Tianjin Lianshengyuan and target company jointly undertake to Guangzhou Fullshare and Zhongyuan union that during five financial years from next month . Says Guangzhou Fullshare and Tianjin Lianshengyuan entered into an acting-in-concert agreement . 'Consideration would be satisfied by cash' .

Fullshare Holdings issues positive profit alert<0607.HK>

Fullshare Holdings Ltd <0607.HK>: Positive profit alert . Expected to record increase in the consolidated net profit of approximately RMB1.550 billion for HY .Expected result due to gain after netting tax impact on change in fair value of the held for trading investment.

Fullshare Holdings announces formal agreements in relation to acquisition of certain properties<0607.HK>

Fullshare Holdings Ltd <0607.HK>: Voluntary announcement in relation to the acquisition of properties <0607.HK> . On 20 July 2016, an indirect unit of co has entered into the formal agreements in relation to acquisition of certain target properties .