China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd (0611.HK)
0611.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.49HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp issues profit warning<0611.HK>
China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd <0611.HK>: Cne tech corp-profit warning <0611.HK> . The group for the six months ended 30 June 2016 are expected to record a net loss . Expected loss is mainly as imputed interest expenses on the 2015 convertible bonds will increase significantly . Full Article
BRIEF-China Nuclear Energy Technology says unit to buy Weifang Leased Assets for RMB36 mln
Aug 18 China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd :
