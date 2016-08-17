Paliburg Holdings Ltd (0617.HK)
0617.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.36HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
HK$3.37
Open
HK$3.38
Day's High
HK$3.38
Day's Low
HK$3.31
Volume
68,000
Avg. Vol
252,754
52-wk High
HK$3.60
52-wk Low
HK$2.24
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Paliburg Holdings issues profit warning<0617.HK>
Paliburg Holdings Ltd <0617.HK>: Hold-profit warning <0617.HK> . Expected that profit of the group for the six months ended 30th June, 2016 will be lower than that reported for the corresponding period in 2015 . Expected result attributable to the net fair value loss on financial assets . Full Article
Paliburg Holdings Ltd issues FY 2015 profit warning
Paliburg Holdings Ltd:Expected that the profit of the group for the financial year ended 31st December, 2015 will be substantially lower.Expected result due to fact that comparative profit attained in preceding year included a number of non-recurring one-off gains. Full Article
BRIEF-Paliburg Holdings expects that HY results of group will be better
* Expected that results of group for six months ended 30th June, 2017 will be substantially better
No consensus analysis data available.