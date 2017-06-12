Taung Gold International Ltd <0621.HK>: Unusual price and volume movement <0621.HK> . Has noted recent unusual price and trading volume movements of the shares of the company . In discussions regarding several potential investments and acquisitions . As at date of announcement, no binding agreements in relation to potential transactions have been entered into by company . Save as disclosed, directors confirm that they are not aware of any reason that is or may be relevant to price and volume movements .