Imagi International Holdings says entered into strategic alliance memorandum with Enerchina Holdings

Imagi International Holdings Ltd <0585.HK> : Company and Enerchina entered into a non- legally binding strategic alliance memorandum .Deal for a total consideration of HK$102.1 million.

Enerchina Holdings says unit Win Wind Capital Ltd enters acquisition agreement<0622.HK>

Enerchina Holdings Ltd <0622.HK>: Hold-major acquisition <0622.HK> . Says the purchaser entered into the acquisition agreement with the vendor . Deal for consideration of hk$1.30 billion . Agreement entered into between Win Wind Capital Ltd as purchaser and Freeman Financial Investment Corporation as vendor .

Enerchina Holdings issues profit warning for six months ended 30 June 2016<0622.HK>

Enerchina Holdings Ltd <0622.HK>: Hold-profit warning for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0622.HK> . Group for the six months ended 30 June 2016 recorded unaudited consolidated losses of approximately hk$640 million . Significant loss is due to losses on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss from the securities trading .