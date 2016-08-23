Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China All Access Holdings says co and Chan enters note purchase agreement<0633.HK>

China All Access Holdings Ltd <0633.HK>: Says company and . chan entered into the note purchase agreement with the investor . Investor has agreed to purchase from the company, the notes . Investor has agreed to purchase from the company, US$70 million guaranteed notes due 2017 .

China All Access Holdings updates on separate listing of display module business<0633.HK>

China All Access Holdings Ltd <0633.HK>: potential spin-off and separate listing of the display module business of the group on the growth enterprise market of the stock exchange of Hong Kong limited <0633.HK> . Stock exchange granted approval on the pn15 proposal and confirmed that co may proceed with the potential spin-off .

China All Access Holdings updates on sub-licensing of patents<0633.HK>

China All Access Holdings Ltd <0633.HK>: Deal in relation to, among others, the sub-licensing of the patents by Li to CAA SETD . Group entered into the patent licence agreement with Zhuhai nca and li . Consideration for the grant of the sub-licence of patents under patent licence agreement is hk$470 million . By entering into the patent licence agreement, the group will have the exclusive right to use of the patents .