China All Access (Holdings) Ltd (0633.HK)
23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China All Access Holdings says co and Chan enters note purchase agreement<0633.HK>
China All Access Holdings Ltd <0633.HK>: Says company and . chan entered into the note purchase agreement with the investor . Investor has agreed to purchase from the company, the notes . Investor has agreed to purchase from the company, US$70 million guaranteed notes due 2017 . Full Article
China All Access Holdings updates on separate listing of display module business<0633.HK>
China All Access Holdings Ltd <0633.HK>: potential spin-off and separate listing of the display module business of the group on the growth enterprise market of the stock exchange of Hong Kong limited <0633.HK> . Stock exchange granted approval on the pn15 proposal and confirmed that co may proceed with the potential spin-off . Full Article
China All Access Holdings updates on sub-licensing of patents<0633.HK>
China All Access Holdings Ltd <0633.HK>: Deal in relation to, among others, the sub-licensing of the patents by Li to CAA SETD . Group entered into the patent licence agreement with Zhuhai nca and li . Consideration for the grant of the sub-licence of patents under patent licence agreement is hk$470 million . By entering into the patent licence agreement, the group will have the exclusive right to use of the patents . Full Article
BRIEF-China All Access enters framework agreement to upgrade plant in Shandong province
* Entered framework agreement with owners of photovoltaic power plant in Shandong province & others