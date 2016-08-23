Edition:
China All Access (Holdings) Ltd (0633.HK)

0633.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.29HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
HK$2.28
Open
HK$2.28
Day's High
HK$2.29
Day's Low
HK$2.23
Volume
168,000
Avg. Vol
968,967
52-wk High
HK$2.62
52-wk Low
HK$2.08

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China All Access Holdings says co and Chan enters note purchase agreement<0633.HK>
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

China All Access Holdings Ltd <0633.HK>: Says company and . chan entered into the note purchase agreement with the investor . Investor has agreed to purchase from the company, the notes . Investor has agreed to purchase from the company, US$70 million guaranteed notes due 2017 .  Full Article

China All Access Holdings updates on separate listing of display module business<0633.HK>
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

China All Access Holdings Ltd <0633.HK>: potential spin-off and separate listing of the display module business of the group on the growth enterprise market of the stock exchange of Hong Kong limited <0633.HK> . Stock exchange granted approval on the pn15 proposal and confirmed that co may proceed with the potential spin-off .  Full Article

China All Access Holdings updates on sub-licensing of patents<0633.HK>
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

China All Access Holdings Ltd <0633.HK>: Deal in relation to, among others, the sub-licensing of the patents by Li to CAA SETD . Group entered into the patent licence agreement with Zhuhai nca and li . Consideration for the grant of the sub-licence of patents under patent licence agreement is hk$470 million . By entering into the patent licence agreement, the group will have the exclusive right to use of the patents .  Full Article

China All Access (Holdings) Ltd News

BRIEF-China All Access enters framework agreement to upgrade plant in Shandong province

* Entered framework agreement with owners of photovoltaic power plant in Shandong province & others

Earnings vs. Estimates

