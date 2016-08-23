Kerry Logistics Network Ltd <0636.HK>: Interim dividend of 7 hk cents per share, to be payable on Wednesday, 21 September 2016 . Says HY profit attributable to the shareholders increased by 1% to hk$709 million . HY turnover increased by 3% year-on-year to hk$10.46 billion . The growth of the iff division is expected to outpace that of the il division in 2016." . Demand is expected to remain stagnant, Kerry Logistics is confident to deliver solid results and growth in 2016 2h .