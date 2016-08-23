Edition:
Kerry Logistics Network Ltd (0636.HK)

0636.HK on Hong Kong Stock

10.74HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.12 (-1.10%)
Prev Close
HK$10.86
Open
HK$10.84
Day's High
HK$10.86
Day's Low
HK$10.70
Volume
248,055
Avg. Vol
776,198
52-wk High
HK$11.88
52-wk Low
HK$9.56

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kerry Logistics Network HY net profit increased by 1 pct to HK$709 mln<0636.HK>
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd <0636.HK>: Interim dividend of 7 hk cents per share, to be payable on Wednesday, 21 September 2016 . Says HY profit attributable to the shareholders increased by 1% to hk$709 million . HY turnover increased by 3% year-on-year to hk$10.46 billion . The growth of the iff division is expected to outpace that of the il division in 2016." . Demand is expected to remain stagnant, Kerry Logistics is confident to deliver solid results and growth in 2016 2h .  Full Article

Kerry Logistics Network says unit entered into an acquisition agreement
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd:Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of shares in target company.Purchaser, a whollyowned subsidiary of co, and the guarantor entered into the acquisition agreement with the Key Sellers.Purchaser agreed to purchase the membership interests from the sellers.Deal for an aggregate purchase price of an amount equal to US$87.9 million.  Full Article

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

