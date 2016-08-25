Edition:
India

Shougang Fushan Resources Group Ltd (0639.HK)

0639.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.78HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-3.26%)
Prev Close
HK$1.84
Open
HK$1.83
Day's High
HK$1.83
Day's Low
HK$1.75
Volume
15,280,000
Avg. Vol
14,981,623
52-wk High
HK$2.04
52-wk Low
HK$1.24

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shougang Fushan Resources Group says HY revenue hk$678 million vs hk$1.093 billion<0639.HK>
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Shougang Fushan Resources Group Ltd <0639.HK>: Says the board of directors has declared a special dividend of hk15 cents per ordinary share for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY revenue hk$678 million versus hk$1.093 billion . HY net loss hk$307 million versus profit of hk$85 million . Says an interim dividend of hk1 cent per ordinary share declared after 30 June 2016 .  Full Article

Shougang Fushan Resources to record HY consolidated net loss of about HK$307 million<0639.HK>
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

Shougang Fushan Resources Group Ltd <0639.HK>: Inside information <0639.HK> . Group would record consolidated loss attributable to the shareholders of approximately HK$307 million for the 2016 interim . Recognizes a non-cash impairment loss on goodwill, mining rights and property, plant and equipment of approximately HK$596 million for 2016 interim .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Shougang Fushan Resources Group Ltd News

» More 0639.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials