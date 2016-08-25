Shougang Fushan Resources Group Ltd <0639.HK>: Says the board of directors has declared a special dividend of hk15 cents per ordinary share for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY revenue hk$678 million versus hk$1.093 billion . HY net loss hk$307 million versus profit of hk$85 million . Says an interim dividend of hk1 cent per ordinary share declared after 30 June 2016 .