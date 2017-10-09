Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group jointly acquires about 74 pct stake in Gland Pharma

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd <600196.SS> ::* Says it jointly completed acquisition of 74 percent stake in Gland Pharma Limited, at a price of up to $1.1 billion .

Shanghai Fosun says over-allotment option issued by Sisram partially exercised

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd 2196.HK<600196.SS>:Says over-allotment option issued by Sisram partially exercised by the joint global coordinators.Says after partial exercise of over-allotment option, indirect interest of Fosun International and Fosun Pharma in issued share capital of Sisram will decrease from about 52.96% to about 52.70%.Says additional net proceeds of approximately HK$18.3 million ($2.34 million) to be received by Sisram from allotment and issue of over-allotment shares.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group unit receives GMP certificate

July 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd <600196.SS> ::* Says its controlling subsidiary received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Food and Drug Administration .* Certificate issued tablet, hard capsule, soft capsule and raw material medicine manufactured by the subsidiary and the valid period is until July 2, 2022.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group unit gets Ukraine approval for clinic trials

June 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd <600196.SS> ::* Says its controlling unit gets Ministry of Public Health of Ukraine's approval for clinic trials of recombinant human monoclonal antibody against HER2 for injection, which is used for treatment of metastatic breast cancer .

Fosun International transfers 50 pct stake in Shanghai Bund Real Estate for RMB5.33 bln

Fosun International Ltd: Transaction in relation to the transfer of 50% equity interests in Shanghai Bund Real Estate . An indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company and purchaser have entered into share transfer agreement . Deal for at a consideration of RMB5.33 billion . Seller agreed to sell and transfer and purchaser agreed to purchase and receive 50% equity interests held by seller in project co . Seller is Zhejiang Fosun and purchaser is Jiaxing Shengshi Shenzhou Wenli Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) . Group intends to use proceeds from transaction for repayment of existing loans and for general corporate operating purposes .Expected that realized gain before tax of approximately RMB1.08 billion will be recognized from transaction under share transfer agreement.

BCP to continue talks with Fosun, to regroup shares

Banco Comercial Portugues SA : Informs about exclusive negotiation with Fosun Industrial Holdings Limited <0656.HK> [nL8N1C24FU] . Says board decided to mandate the executive committee to proceed with and complete negotiations with Fosun .Says to carry out a reverse stock split without decrease of the share capital in the proportion of 75 old shares exchanged for 1 new share.

Millennium bcp says talks with Fosun on stake in bank going well

Miguel Braganca, CFO of Portugal's largest-listed bank Millennium bcp , says: Talks with China's Fosun, which offered to buy a stake of at least 16.7 percent via a dedicated capital hike, are progressing well. . "It is the board that will decide on the offer, but these negotiations with Fosun are running well," Braganca says. . "Fosun has an interesting presence in other parts of the world ... and its experience can be relevant for the banking business in various dimensions," he said. . On Sept. 14, the bank's board agreed to expand the negotiations with Fosun on its offer made on July 30, which also envisages a possible further increase of the stake to up to 30 percent. Further company coverage: [BCP.LS] (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves) ((andrei.khalip@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Fosun International says HY net profit RMB 4.39 bln<0656.HK>

Fosun International Ltd <0656.HK>: Interim results announcement (unaudited) for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0656.HK> . HY net profit RMB 4.39 billion versus RMB 3.62 billion a year ago . Says HY revenue RMB 32.51 billion versus RMB 29.74 billion . Did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend in respect of the period . Fosun will speed up its strategic planning over emerging markets such as Brazil, Russia and India . In the second half of 2016, Fosun will accelerate the optimization of its debt structure .

Portugal's Millennium bcp says Fosun offer not hostile, reassuring

Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp , says: Saturday's offer received from China's Fosun to buy a stake of at least 16.7 percent via a dedicated capital hike, with a possible further increase of the stake to up to 30 percent, is not considered hostile. [nL8N1AH0C6] . "We see Fosun's proposal as an interesting offer by a very credible investor. We do not consider this as a hostile approach," a Millennium bcp spokesman tells Reuters. . "They (Fosun) do not seek to gain control of the bank, but want a relevant shareholding position, which shows that there are important international investors out there who are ready to support Millennium bcp in the implementation of its strategic plan," the spokesman adds. Further company coverage: [BCP.LS] (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves) ((andrei.khalip@thomsonreuters.com;)(351)(213-509-209; Reuters Messaging: andrei.khalip.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)).

Fosun pharma, Sinopharm and Tebon Innovation enters into capital increase agreement

Fosun International Ltd <0656.HK>: Fosun pharma, Sinopharm and Tebon Innovation entered into the capital increase agreement . Parties propose to increase their capital contribution into Sinopharm Medical Investment in the aggregate amount of RMB500 million . Fosun pharma proposes to contribute RMB225 million into the registered capital of Sinopharm Medical Investment . Sinopharm proposes to contribute RMB225 million and tebon innovation to contribute RMB50 million into registered capital of Sinopharm Medical Investment .