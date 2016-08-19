China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd <0658.HK>: Announcement - unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0658.HK> . HY profit for the period attributable to the owners of the company RMB 575.8 million, up 9.9% . Directors of the company have determined that no dividend will be declared in respect of the interim period . says HY revenue RMB4.53 billion down 4.6 percent . In the future, the group will further expand to Vietnam, India, South Korea, France and other international markets in Asia and Europe .