Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bank of East Asia disposes Tricor Holdings

Bank of East Asia Holdings Limited <0023.HK>: Bank, NWS Holdings and East Asia Secretaries entered into a share purchase agreement with Trivium for sale of all issued shares of Tricor . Deal for a cash consideration of HK$6,469.7 million . Expected that proceeds from disposal will be used as general working capital of bank and for its future business development . Bank is expected to book a profit in amount of about HK$3.100 billion in respect of disposal .Immediately after closing, bank will cease to hold any equity interest in Tricor and Tricor will cease to be a subsidiary of bank.

NWS Holdings says FY net profit HK$4.91 billion

Nws Holdings Ltd <0659.HK> : FY revenue of HK$29.50 billion versus HK$24.49 billion . Proposed final dividend per share of HK$0.34 . "Outlook of coal-fired power remains overshadowed by slowing electricity demand and rigorous emission controls" . "Outlook of domestic retail market will remain subdued as slowdown in inbound tourism is likely to continue" . FY net profit HK$4.91 billion versus HK$ 4.48 billion ."Outlook of aviation market remains robust".

New World Development updates on sale and purchase agreement<0017.HK><0659.HK>

New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK>: Gain arising from the disposal will be approximately HK$0.85 billion in the financial year ending 30 June 2016 . Units entered into the sale and purchase agreement . Consideration payable by the purchaser to the vendor is HK$3.75 billion . Sale and purchase agreement in respect of the disposal of Shine Fame and the assignment of debt .