NWS Holdings Ltd (0659.HK)

0659.HK on Hong Kong Stock

15.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.08 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
HK$15.22
Open
HK$15.22
Day's High
HK$15.34
Day's Low
HK$15.22
Volume
1,653,421
Avg. Vol
1,476,549
52-wk High
HK$16.34
52-wk Low
HK$12.14

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bank of East Asia disposes Tricor Holdings
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Bank of East Asia Holdings Limited <0023.HK>: Bank, NWS Holdings and East Asia Secretaries entered into a share purchase agreement with Trivium for sale of all issued shares of Tricor . Deal for a cash consideration of HK$6,469.7 million . Expected that proceeds from disposal will be used as general working capital of bank and for its future business development . Bank is expected to book a profit in amount of about HK$3.100 billion in respect of disposal .Immediately after closing, bank will cease to hold any equity interest in Tricor and Tricor will cease to be a subsidiary of bank.  Full Article

NWS Holdings says FY net profit HK$4.91 billion
Tuesday, 20 Sep 2016 

Nws Holdings Ltd <0659.HK> : FY revenue of HK$29.50 billion versus HK$24.49 billion . Proposed final dividend per share of HK$0.34 . "Outlook of coal-fired power remains overshadowed by slowing electricity demand and rigorous emission controls" . "Outlook of domestic retail market will remain subdued as slowdown in inbound tourism is likely to continue" . FY net profit HK$4.91 billion versus HK$ 4.48 billion ."Outlook of aviation market remains robust".  Full Article

New World Development updates on sale and purchase agreement<0017.HK><0659.HK>
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK>: Gain arising from the disposal will be approximately HK$0.85 billion in the financial year ending 30 June 2016 . Units entered into the sale and purchase agreement . Consideration payable by the purchaser to the vendor is HK$3.75 billion . Sale and purchase agreement in respect of the disposal of Shine Fame and the assignment of debt .  Full Article

