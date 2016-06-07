China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd (0661.HK)
0661.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-0.81%)
HK$-0.00 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
HK$0.12
HK$0.12
Open
HK$0.12
HK$0.12
Day's High
HK$0.12
HK$0.12
Day's Low
HK$0.12
HK$0.12
Volume
2,546,000
2,546,000
Avg. Vol
12,205,705
12,205,705
52-wk High
HK$0.19
HK$0.19
52-wk Low
HK$0.07
HK$0.07
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining updates on exploration agreement<0661.HK>
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd <0661.HK>: Says daye metal, and guilin research entered into the exploration agreement . Says total fees under the exploration agreement shall be RMB2.8 million . Parties agreed that guilin research shall provide geological work in respect of the sunite mine . Full Article
No consensus analysis data available.