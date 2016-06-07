Edition:
India

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd (0661.HK)

0661.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
HK$0.12
Open
HK$0.12
Day's High
HK$0.12
Day's Low
HK$0.12
Volume
2,546,000
Avg. Vol
12,205,705
52-wk High
HK$0.19
52-wk Low
HK$0.07

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining updates on exploration agreement<0661.HK>
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016 

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd <0661.HK>: Says daye metal, and guilin research entered into the exploration agreement . Says total fees under the exploration agreement shall be RMB2.8 million . Parties agreed that guilin research shall provide geological work in respect of the sunite mine .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd News

» More 0661.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials