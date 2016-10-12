Haitong International Securities Group Ltd <0665.HK>: company entered into subscription agreement with managers . has agreed to issue bonds on or around 25 october 2016 . Initial conversion price is hk$6.8112 per share . bonds convertible in circumstances set out in terms into shares of value hk$0.10 each at initial conversion price of hk$6.8112 per share . Gross proceeds from issue of bonds will be hk$3.88 billion .proceeds will be used by group to fund expansion of business operations and for general corporate purposes.