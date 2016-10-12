Haitong International Securities Group Ltd (0665.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Haitong international Securities enters subscription agreement
Haitong International Securities Group Ltd <0665.HK>: company entered into subscription agreement with managers . has agreed to issue bonds on or around 25 october 2016 . Initial conversion price is hk$6.8112 per share . bonds convertible in circumstances set out in terms into shares of value hk$0.10 each at initial conversion price of hk$6.8112 per share . Gross proceeds from issue of bonds will be hk$3.88 billion .proceeds will be used by group to fund expansion of business operations and for general corporate purposes. Full Article
Haitong International Securities Group posts HY net profit HK$0.81 billion<0665.HK>
Haitong International Securities Group Ltd <0665.HK>: Announcement of the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0665.HK> . The board resolved to declare an interim dividend of hk7.5 cents per share in cash . The fundament of a long -term positive economic outlook remains unscathed" . Says HY revenue hk$2.45 billion versus hk$4.14 billion . HY net profit was hk$0.81 billion, representing a growth of 110% over the second half of last year . Unsettling concerns expressed in each subsequent fomc meeting, fearing US's and global economic resurgence would lack strength and sustainability . Full Article
Haitong International Securities applies for listing of $3 bln note programme<0665.HK>
Haitong International Securities Group Ltd <0665.HK>: Application made to stock exchange of Hong Kong limited for listing of u.s.$3 billion medium term note programme . Full Article
BRIEF-Haitong International Securities Group says unit enters into TRS termination agreement
Sept 1 Haitong International Securities Group Ltd: