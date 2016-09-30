Edition:
Techtronic Industries Co Ltd (0669.HK)

0669.HK on Hong Kong Stock

45.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$1.45 (+3.30%)
Prev Close
HK$43.95
Open
HK$44.10
Day's High
HK$45.70
Day's Low
HK$43.75
Volume
2,029,516
Avg. Vol
3,223,928
52-wk High
HK$45.70
52-wk Low
HK$25.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Techtronic Industries appoints Stephan Horst Pudwill as vice chairman
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

Techtronic Industries Co Ltd <0669.HK> :Stephan Horst Pudwill, an existing executive director of company, has been appointed as vice chairman of company.  Full Article

Empire signs new distribution agreement for Sweden
Monday, 5 Sep 2016 

Empire AB : Signs new distribution agreement for Sweden .Signs deal with Royal Appliance International, part of TTI Group <0669.HK>.  Full Article

Techtronic Industries says HY net profit $177 mln<0669.HK>
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

Techtronic Industries Co Ltd <0669.HK>: Announcement of results for the six months period ended June 30, 2016 <0669.HK> . HY net profit $177 million versus $159 million a year ago . Interim dividend per share (approx. US cents) 2.57 . HY revenue $2.69 billion versus $2.47 billion a year ago .  Full Article

Techtronic Industries Co Ltd - One World recalls snow blowers over fire hazard - Reuters News
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2016 

Techtronic Industries Co Ltd:One World Technologies Inc is recalling about 670 Ryobi snow blowers because they can overheat and cause a fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday. - RTRS.The recall by the Anderson, South Carolina importer of the machines came after two reports of the snow blowers overheating.One consumer saw flames in the machine, though no injuries or property damage has been reported, the commission said in a statement.One World is recalling about 300 Ryobi 40-Volt Brushless Snow Blowers in the United States and roughly 370 in Canada, the statement said.The machines were sold online by Home DepotHD.N from November through February for about $280 for the unit alone and for $350 as part of a kit that included a battery and charger.The snow blowers were made by China's Techtronic Industries (Dongguan) Co Ltd 0669.HK, the statement said.The commission website carries recall information supplied to the agency by companies carrying out recalls.  Full Article

Techtronic Industries Co Ltd News

BRIEF-Chamberlain group says U.S. Court found in favor of co in assertion of patents against TTI

* Chamberlain group says a u.s. Court federal jury found in favor of co in assertion of patents against techtronic industries

