China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd (0670.HK)
3.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.02 (-0.50%)
HK$4.00
HK$4.00
HK$4.00
HK$3.95
4,408,692
8,432,508
HK$4.99
HK$3.29
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Eastern Airlines Corp estimates number of passengers carried at 9.3 MLN for Sept
Oct 16 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd <600115.SS>:Sept estimated number of passengers carried 9.3 million.Estimated passenger load factor for september 2017 80.17 percent .Estimated available seat per kilometers for Sept 19.20 billion .Sept estimated revenue passenger–kilometres 15.39 billion. Full Article
China Eastern Airlines' passengers, mail and cargoes carried rise y/y in May
June 13 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd <600115.SS>0670.HKCEA.N:Says May passenger carried up 11.1 percent y/y, mail and cargo carried up 4.0 percent y/y. Full Article
China Eastern Airlines completes sale of China Eastern Air Logistics
China Eastern Airlines Co Ltd <600115.SS> : Says it completes sale of China Eastern Air Logistics to controlling shareholder's unit .Plan was disclosed on Nov. 29, 2016. Full Article
China Eastern Airlines issues won-denominated bonds of 175 bln won
China Eastern Airlines <600115.SS>: Says it issued three-year-term bank guarantee private placement bonds of 120 billion won with interest rate of 2.05 percent .Says it issued three-year-term priority private placement bonds of 55 billion won with interest rate of 2.85 percent. Full Article
China Eastern Airlines issues 2016 13th tranche super short-term financing notes of 3 bln yuan
China Eastern Airlines <600115.SS>: Says it issued the 13th tranche of super short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 3 billion yuan .Says the notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 2.58 percent. Full Article
China Eastern Airlines to pay 0.51 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 H1 dividend
China Eastern Airlines <600115.SS>:Says it will pay cash 0.51 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 H1 dividend. Full Article
China Eastern Airlines' H1 net profit down 9.3 pct
China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd <600115.SS><0670.HK>
China Eastern Airlines' passenger, cargo throughput up in July
China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd <600115.SS><0670.HK> :Says passenger throughput up 5.5 percent y/y in July, cargo throughput up 1.5 percent y/y. Full Article
China Eastern Airlines issues 1.5 bln yuan worth medium term notes
China Eastern Airlines Corp <600115.SS> Ltd: Says it issues 2016 third tranche of medium term notes, worth of 1.5 billion yuan, with a term three years . Maturity date of July 20, 2019 (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com; +861062674724; Reuters Messaging: lima.jin.reuters.com@reuters.net)). Full Article
China Eastern Airlines issues 4 bln yuan mid-term bills
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited <600115.SS>: Says it issues second tranche of 2016 mid-term bills worth 4 billion yuan . Says the bills with a term of five years and an interest rate of 3.39 percent .Says the maturity date of July 14, 2021. Full Article
UPDATE 2-Air France continues long-haul drive with Vietnam Airlines joint venture
* Air France, Vietnam Airlines j/v to start Nov. 1 (Adds quote from Vietnam Airlines CEO)