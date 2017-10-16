Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Eastern Airlines Corp estimates number of passengers carried at 9.3 MLN for Sept

Oct 16 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd <600115.SS>:Sept estimated number of passengers carried 9.3 million.Estimated passenger load factor for september 2017 80.17 percent ‍​.Estimated available seat per kilometers for Sept 19.20 billion ‍​.Sept estimated revenue passenger–kilometres 15.39 billion.

China Eastern Airlines' passengers, mail and cargoes carried rise y/y in May

June 13 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd <600115.SS>0670.HKCEA.N:Says May passenger carried up 11.1 percent y/y, mail and cargo carried up 4.0 percent y/y.

China Eastern Airlines completes sale of China Eastern Air Logistics

China Eastern Airlines Co Ltd <600115.SS> : Says it completes sale of China Eastern Air Logistics to controlling shareholder's unit .Plan was disclosed on Nov. 29, 2016.

China Eastern Airlines issues won-denominated bonds of 175 bln won

China Eastern Airlines <600115.SS>: Says it issued three-year-term bank guarantee private placement bonds of 120 billion won with interest rate of 2.05 percent .Says it issued three-year-term priority private placement bonds of 55 billion won with interest rate of 2.85 percent.

China Eastern Airlines issues 2016 13th tranche super short-term financing notes of 3 bln yuan

China Eastern Airlines <600115.SS>: Says it issued the 13th tranche of super short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 3 billion yuan .Says the notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 2.58 percent.

China Eastern Airlines to pay 0.51 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 H1 dividend

China Eastern Airlines <600115.SS>:Says it will pay cash 0.51 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 H1 dividend.

China Eastern Airlines' H1 net profit down 9.3 pct

China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd <600115.SS><0670.HK> :Says H1 net profit down 9.3 percent y/y.

China Eastern Airlines' passenger, cargo throughput up in July

China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd <600115.SS><0670.HK> :Says passenger throughput up 5.5 percent y/y in July, cargo throughput up 1.5 percent y/y.

China Eastern Airlines issues 1.5 bln yuan worth medium term notes

China Eastern Airlines Corp <600115.SS> Ltd: Says it issues 2016 third tranche of medium term notes, worth of 1.5 billion yuan, with a term three years . Maturity date of July 20, 2019 (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com; +861062674724; Reuters Messaging: lima.jin.reuters.com@reuters.net)).

China Eastern Airlines issues 4 bln yuan mid-term bills

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited <600115.SS>: Says it issues second tranche of 2016 mid-term bills worth 4 billion yuan . Says the bills with a term of five years and an interest rate of 3.39 percent .Says the maturity date of July 14, 2021.