Zhong An Real Estate Ltd (0672.HK)
0672.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Zhong An Real Estate issues profit alert<0672.HK>
Zhong An Real Estate Ltd <0672.HK>: Positive profit alert <0672.HK> . For the six months ended 30 June 2016 expected to record a significant increase in its profit for the period . Expected result mainly due to the rebound and continuous improvement in China's property market in recent years . Full Article
Zhong An Real Estate Ltd issues Fy 2015 positive profit alert
Zhong An Real Estate Ltd:For the year ended 31 December 2015 the group is expected to record an increase of around 50% in its profit.Says expected result mainly due to interest income from a joint venture. Full Article
BRIEF-Zhong An Real Estate says HY turnover was about RMB3.17 bln, up 67.8 pct
* Hy profit for period was about rmb553.7 million, up 15.1 times Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
No consensus analysis data available.