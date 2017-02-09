Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment to sell unit to Nan Hai Corp for RMB3.29 bln

Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Holdings Ltd <1132.HK> : on 25 jan 2017, vendor, unit of co, purchaser and Nan Hai, as guarantor of purchaser, have entered into SPA . vendor has agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares . Initial consideration shall be approximately rmb3.286 billion . application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange on 10 feb . expected that, company will record a gain from disposal of approximately hk$2.3 billion . target company is City Entertainment Corporation , a unit of co ; . part of net proceeds received from disposal is expected to be used to expand hk business and prc production & distribution business .purchaser is True Vision Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, being subsidiary of Nan Hai.

Nan Hai Corporation Group issues positive profit alert

Nan Hai Corporation Ltd <0680.HK> : Group is expected to record increase in profit for year ended 31 December 2016 . Increase in profit for year ended 31 December 2016 would represent an increase of not less than HK$1 billion .Expected significant increase in profit was primarily attributable to recognition of sales revenue for phase three of 'Peninsula'.

Nan Hai Corp HY net profit HK$6.4 million<0680.HK>

Nan Hai Corporation Ltd <0680.HK>: Nan hai corp-announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0680.HK> . HY net profit hk$6.410 million versus hk$4.1 million . HY revenue hk$2.14 billion versus hk$1.92 billion . Does not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

Nan Hai Corp says unit entered into SPA with CITIC Real Estate (Hong Kong) Development<0680.HK>

Nan Hai Corporation Ltd <0680.HK>: Nan hai corp-discloseable transaction <0680.HK> . Vendor and the purchaser entered into the spa, . Deal for hk$669.7 million . Vendor shall sell and the purchaser shall purchase the acquired interests . Vendor is CITIC Real Estate (Hong Kong) Development limited; purchaser is Nan Hai development unit of the company .

Sino-I Technology updates on property leasing framework agreements<0250.HK><0680.HK>

Sino-I Technology Ltd <0250.HK>: Tech-continuing connected transactions: property leasing framework agreements <0250.HK> . Says Digital Huigu, a subsidiary of the company, entered into the Nan Hai property leasing framework agreement with Nan Hai . Unit, digital huigu, also entered into GD Cinema Circuit property leasing framework agreement with GD Cinema Circuit . Digital huigu agreed to lease certain properties to Nan Hai Group for term of 3 years commencing from 1 January 2016 to 31 December 2018 . Digital huigu agreed to lease certain properties to GD Cinema Circuit group for a term of 3 yrs from 1 January 2016 to 31 December 2018 . Source (http://bit.ly/2aWbyzg) ((For more news, please click here [0250.HK])) ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Nan Hai Corporation expects to record increase in profit for FY 2015

Nan Hai Corporation Ltd:Group is expected to record significant increase in profit for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expected profit due to revenue for the year increased by approximately 33.9%.