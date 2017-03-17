Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kerry Properties Ltd <0683.HK> : Group's profit attributable to shareholders for year ended 31 December 2016 was HK$6,537 million, representing an increase of 18% . In Hong Kong property division, rental portfolio in Hong Kong is expected to generate stable revenue and earnings contribution in coming year . FY turnover HK$12.99 billion versus HK$10.39 billion .Board has recommended the payment of a final dividend of HK$0.8 per share for the year ended 31 December 2016.

Kerry Properties Ltd <0683.HK>: Announcement on the termination of the connected transaction in relation to the sale and purchase of the entire interests in coastline international limited <0683.HK> . Coastline spa shall terminate immediately upon Armada Property entering into a third party agreement with third party purchaser . Refers to the announcement issued by the company dated 12 August 2016 in relation to the coastline transaction .

Kerry Properties Ltd <0683.HK>: Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of capital interests in a limited partnership and indirect investment in Shanghai krupp <0683.HK> . Excellent Beijing and KP Beijing entered into the framework agreement with Fujian Sunshine and Lujiazui Investment . Investment at a total consideration of RMB559.1 million . Excellent Beijing shall make an additional capital contribution of rmb1.854billion . Funding requirement is not expected to have any material impact on the group .

Kerry Properties Ltd <0683.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0683.HK> . HY profit attributable to shareholders of hk$ 2.04 billion versus hk$ 2.79 billion . HY turnover of hk$ 5.54 billion versus hk$ 4.20 billion . Says declared an interim dividend of hk$0.3 per share for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Management expects strong sales to continue into the remainder of the year .

Kerry Properties Ltd <0683.HK>: Connected transaction in relation to the sale and purchase of the entire interests in coastline international limited <0683.HK> . Says Wealth Luck entered into the coastline spa with Armada Property . Great Wall has agreed to purchase approximately 74.19% of the total number of issued shares in armada . Deal for for an aggregate amount of HK$930mln .