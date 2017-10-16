Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Panda Green Energy Group 9-mnth total electricity generation volume‍​ 1.6 mln mwh

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Panda Green Energy Group Ltd <0686.HK>::9-mnth total electricity generation volume‍​ 1.6 million mwh.

Panda Green Energy Group says indirect unit entered equity transfer agreement

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Panda Green Energy Group Ltd <0686.HK>::Indirect unit entered equity transfer agreement with Beijing Guoruntianneng New Energy Technology & Tibet Huaxin New Energy​.Deal for ‍consideration of RMB196 million​.

Panda Green Energy Group announces ‍CSRC approval for proposed issuance of corporate bonds

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Panda Green Energy Group Ltd <0686.HK>:Announces ‍CSRC approval for proposed public issuance of corporate bonds in CHINA​.Receives CSRC‍ approval for proposed public issuance of corporate bonds of not more than RMB1.50 billion by unit.

United Photovoltaics announces power generation figures for Q3

United Photovoltaics Group Ltd <0686.HK> :solar power plants beneficially owned by group generated electricity in an aggregate volume of approximately 388,365 mwh in q3.

United Photovoltaics Group updates on acquisition of 82.4mw solar power plants in the UK

United Photovoltaics Group Ltd <0686.HK>: Discloseable Transaction In Relation To Acquisition Of 82.4mw Solar Power Plants In The UK . Company and purchaser, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into sale and purchase agreement with seller .Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire entire equity interest in target company at a maximum cash consideration of GBP30 million.

United Photovoltaics Group enters memorandum of understanding with UNDP<0686.HK>

United Photovoltaics Group Ltd <0686.HK>: Voluntary announcement memorandum of understanding with undp <0686.HK> . Company entered into a memorandum of understanding with United Nations Development Programme . Agreement in relation to advocacy on clean energy and sustainable development goals .

United Photovoltaics updates on Acquisition of 20MW solar power plant in Hebei<0686.HK>

United Photovoltaics Group Ltd <0686.HK>: Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of a 20mw solar power plant in Hebei, the prc <0686.HK> . Equity consideration for the transfer of the entire equity interest is 69.7 million . Unit entered into the equity transfer agreement with gaobeidian guangshuo new energy co . Purchaser has agreed to acquire entire equity interest in yangyuan zhongjiu energy development technology at consideration of RMB69.7 million . Source (http://bit.ly/2aWj1hX) ((For more news, please click here [0686.HK])) ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

United Photovoltaics announces HY electricity generation volume of solar power plants<0686.HK>

United Photovoltaics Group Ltd <0686.HK>: Summary of electricity generation volume of solar power plants for the second quarter of 2016 <0686.hk> . Solar power plants owned by group generated electricity in aggregate volume of approximately 342,421 megawatt-hour in second quarter .Aggregate volume of electricity generation for the six months ended 30 june 2016 has amounted to approximately 611,211 mwh .

United Photovoltaics Group announces transaction relating to financial advisory agreement<0686.HK>

United Photovoltaics Group Ltd <0686.HK>: Connected transaction relating to financial advisory agreement <0686.HK> . Company and cmshk entered into the advisory agreement . Pursuant to the advisory agreement, the company shall pay a success-based advisory fee of US$2.5 million to CMSHK .

United Photovoltaics says unit entered into the finance lease agreement

United Photovoltaics Group Ltd:Says entered into the finance lease agreement for a finance lease arrangement.Says the lessor will purchase the leased assets from the lessee at a consideration of RMB467 million.Lessor will lease the leased assets back to the lessee for period of two years at an estimated total lease consideration of RMB486 million.