Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management's unit buys stake in Sapphire Corporation

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management Group Co Ltd <0687.HK>:Unit buys about 10.63 percent stake in Sapphire Corp from ​best Feast for HK$101.5 million.Unit to buy about 17.33 pct of issued share capital of Sapphire Corporation for HK$165.4 million ​.

Tysan Holdings enters into subscription agreement with Terart and Hwabao<0687.HK>

Tysan Holdings Ltd <0687.HK>: The company entered into the Terart subscription agreement with Terart and Hwabao . Co agreed to allot and issue for and on behalf of and for the benefit of Terart, subscribe for the subscription shares . Subscription shares at a price of HK$4.08 per subscription share . Net proceeds from terart subscription will be HK$42.5 million .

Tysan Holdings says Wang Tianbing resigned as the chairman of the board<0687.HK>

Tysan Holdings Ltd <0687.HK>: Says Wang Tianbing resigned as the chairman of the board . Says Li Tongshuang has been appointed as the chairman of the board .

Tysan updates on announcement issued by HNA Finance I and co on April 19<0687.HK>

Tysan Holdings Ltd <0687.HK>: Fung has been appointed as chief executive officer and an executive director of the company . Refers to the joint announcement issued by HNA Finance I Co., Ltd. and the company dated 19 April 2016 .

Tysan Holdings issues profit warning<0687.HK>

Tysan Holdings Ltd <0687.HK>: Profit warning <0687.HK> . Says about HK$192.41 million would be charged to consolidated statement of profit or loss for the year ending 31 March 2017 . Sees significant negative impact on group's financial results for six months ending 30 September 2016 and the FY ending 31 March 2017 .

Tysan Holdings Ltd says unit entered into loan agreement

Tysan Holdings Ltd:Says subsidiary of the company as borrower entered into a loan agreement.Deal for hk$390 million loan facility with a bank.