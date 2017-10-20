Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Overseas Land & Investment says units ‍to sell target for RMB190 mln​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK> ::Unit ‍to purchase entire equity interests of a property management business for RMB190.0 million​.‍Potential gain on disposal is estimated to be about RMB136.7 million​.

China Overseas Land & Investment posts qtrly group operating profit of ‍HK$7.83​ bln

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>:Qtrly group operating profit ‍HK$7.83​ billion.Revenue of group for Q3 of 2017 was HK$21.21 billion​.‍It is expected that China property market will continue to achieve mild growth​.

China Overseas Land & Investment says 9-mnth contracted property sales of HK$183.644 bln

Oct 12 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>:9-mnth contracted property sales HK$183.644 bln.

China Overseas Land & Investment Nov contracted property sales HK$10.76 bln

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK> :For Nov contracted property sales of group was HK$10.76 billion.

China Overseas Land & Investment posts September contracted property sales of about HK$42.79 bln

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK> :for september 2016, contracted property sales of group amounted to approximately hk$42.790 billion.

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group says unit enters into sale and purchase agreement

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd <0081.HK> : Initial consideration shall be rmb3.52bln . Unit of co and seller (unit of coli)entered into sale and purchase agreement .seller has agreed to sell, sale share, representing entire issued share capital of target co, Best Beauty Investments.

China Overseas Land & Investment HY profit HK$19.69 bln<0688.HK>

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>: Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0688.HK> . HY revenue increased by 20.5% to HK$78.15 billion . HY profits attributable HK$19.69 billion versus HK$16.32 billion . Interim dividend of HK35 cents per share was declared . Group has decided to revise upward the 2016 contracted sales target to hk$210 billion . Going into the second half of the year, it is expected that the global economy will strengthen" . Expected that there will be additional policy supports on the development of the property market by the Chinese government" . Cash collection in mainland China is also expected to be satisfactory" .

China Overseas Land & Investment June group contracted property sales HK$23.12 bln<0688.HK>

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>: Inside information - property sales update (for the six months ended 30 June 2016) .For June 2016, contracted property sales of group amounted to approximately hk$23.123 billion.

China Overseas Land and Investment May sales about HK$17.27 billion<0688.HK>

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>: May 2016 sales about hk$17.265 billion .

China Overseas Land & Investment renews agreement with China State Construction Engineering Corp<0688.HK><601668.SS>

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>: Renewal of master engagement agreement with China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd in relation to construction related services in the mainland China <0688.HK> . Company and CSCECL entered into new master CSCECL group engagement agreement for three years commencing 1 July 2016 .