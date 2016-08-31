EPI Holdings Ltd <0689.HK>: Offer announcement voluntary conditional cash offers jointly by get Nice securities limited and octal capital limited for and on behalf of billion expo international limited to acquire all of the outstanding shares in the issued apital of . Share offer price of hk$0.168 per offer share . Offeror notified it has firm intention to make the offers (in compliance with the takeovers code) through gn securities and octal capital . Offeror intends to finance the consideration payable by the offeror under the offers by a credit facility provided by gn securities . Says it is expected that such offer document will be issued on or before 21 September 2016 . For the purpose of making the offers, gn securities has granted the offeror a credit facility in the amount of hk$532 million . Offeror is Billion Expo International .