Beijing Capital International Airport says HY profit for period RMB905.5 mln<0694.HK>

Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd <0694.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement <0694.HK> . HY profit for the period RMB905.5 million versus RMB826.9 million . Esolved to distribute the interim dividends of RMB0.0627 per share for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says in the first half year of 2016, the revenues of the company were RMB4.24 billion representing an increase of 2.0% .

Beijing Capital International Airport appoints Shen Lancheng as CFO<0694.HK>

Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd <0694.HK>: Appointment of chief financial officer <0694.HK> .Shen Lancheng has been appointed as the chief financial officer.

Beijing Capital International Airport says Song Shengli elected as chairman of supervisory committee<0694.HK>

Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd <0694.HK>: Announcement - resignation of supervisor and appointment of chairman of the supervisory committee <0694.HK> . Song Shengli has been elected as the chairman of the supervisory committee . Says Liu Yanbin has resigned as the supervisor of company and the chairman of the supervisory committee .

Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd says entered into agreements with CAVIP

Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd:Announcement - continuing connected transactions.Company entered into the purchase of services for traveller agreement with CAVIP Beijing capital international airport co.company entered into the traveller services franchise agreement with CAVIP.

Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd enters leasing framework agreement

Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd:Says company entered into the leasing framework agreement with Property Management Centre.Pursuant to deal, co agreed to lease certain premises from property management centre.Says leasing framework agreement is for a term of three years, commencing from 1 January 2016 to 31 December 2018.