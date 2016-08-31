Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TravelSky Technology entered into subcontract agreements<0696.HK>

TravelSky Technology Ltd <0696.HK>: Connected transactions: Qingdao cares subcontract agreements; Xiamen cares subcontract agreements; and Hubei cares subcontract agreements . The company entered into two Xiamen cares subcontract agreements with Xiamen cares, . The company entered into two Qingdao cares subcontract agreements with Qingdao cares . Company has agreed to subcontract to Qingdao cares . Company has agreed to subcontract to Xiamen cares respectively . Consideration for Qingdao cares implementation agreement RMB24.7 million . Qingdao cares deal for consideration for RMB39.8 million .Entered into two Hubei cares subcontract agreements with Hubei cares.

TravelSky Technology enters construction agreement with Huadong cares<0696.HK>

TravelSky Technology Ltd <0696.HK>: Connected transaction construction agreement with Huadong Cares <0696.HK> . The company entered into the construction agreement with Huadong Cares, . Company agreed to Subcontract Huadong Cares to overall construction of the wi-fi project for Dalian airport . Deal for consideration of RMB2.1 million .

TravelSky Technology says HY net profit RMB1.49 billion<0696.HK>

TravelSky Technology Ltd <0696.HK>: Announcement of results for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <0696.HK> . HY revenue RMB 2.73 billion versus RMB 2.63 billion . HY net profit RMB1.49 billion versus RMB 1.16 billion . The board recommends the company not to pay an interim dividend for the first half of 2016 .

TravelSky Technology updates on Huadong Cares and Xiamen Cares subcontract agreements<0696.HK>

TravelSky Technology Ltd <0696.HK>: Connected transactions: huadong cares subcontract agreements; and Xiamen cares subcontract agreement <0696.HK> . Says company entered into three huadong cares subcontract agreements with huadong cares . Consideration for huadong cares Chongqing airport subcontract agreement RMB4.9 million . Company entered into the Xiamen cares subcontract agreement with Xiamen cares . Says consideration for Xiamen cares subcontract agreement of RMB 11.7 million . Says consideration for huadong cares shangrao airport subcontract agreement is RMB8.3 million .

TravelSky Technology updates on letter from Houshayu town people's government<0696.HK>

TravelSky Technology Ltd <0696.HK>: Houshayu Government will provide industry support development fund in an amount of RMB500 million to the company in 2016 . Says fund will be used for the development of the company's information service business in Houshayu . Recently received a letter regarding support of development of TravelSky Technology Ltd from Houshayu town people's government .

TravelSky Technology says ACCA and Xiamen Airlines enters agreement<0696.HK>

TravelSky Technology Ltd <0696.HK>: Renewal of continuing connected transactions: Xiamen Airlines domestic mail revenue accounting and settlement agreement <0696.HK> . ACCA and Xiamen Airlines entered into the Xiamen Airlines domestic mail revenue accounting and settlement agreement . ACCA will continue to provide Xiamen Airlines domestic mail revenue accounting and settlement services for term of three years ending 31 December 2019 .

TravelSky Technology enters into CMRH life share subscription agreement<0696.HK>

TravelSky Technology Ltd <0696.HK>: Announcement discloseable transactions formation of joint ventures <0696.HK> . Company entered into CMRH life share subscription agreement with other CMRH life parties .

TravelSky Technology says co entered into Implementation and Procurement agreements

TravelSky Technology Ltd:Says company and Hainan Cares entered into the implementation agreement.Says company and Hainan Cares also entered into the procurement agreement.Procurement agreement for consideration of RMB5 million.