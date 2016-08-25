Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co Ltd <0697.HK>: Says HY consolidated revenue was hk$3.43 billion, down 18.7% from last period . No dividends were paid, declared or proposed during the interim period . HY net loss hk$926.4 million versus loss of hk$1.23 billion .

Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co Ltd <0697.HK>: Zhang Gongyan has resigned as a non-executive director of the company and the chairman of the board . Zhang Bingcheng has been appointed as the chairman of the board .