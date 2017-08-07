Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tongda estimates HY net profit attributable to fall by 20% to 30%

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tongda Group Holdings Ltd <0698.HK>:Estimated that net profit attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 June 2017 would decrease by 20 pct to 30 pct.Expected result mainly due to recognition of impairment of trade and other receivables of approximately HK$53.8 million.

Tongda Group notes a decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of its shares

May 23 (Reuters) - Tongda Group Holdings Ltd <0698.HK>-:Noted decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of shares of company.Company may consider to conduct on-market share repurchase.Save as disclosed, board confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for those price or trading volume movements.

Tongda updates on spin-off, listing of notebook and tablet casings manufacturing business<0698.HK>

Tongda Group Holdings Ltd <0698.HK>: Proposed spin-off and separate listing of notebook and tablet casings manufacturing business in HK . Currently intended that tht will seek a listing on the main board . Tht shares are intended to be listed by way of a distribution in specie and/or a share offer .

Tongda Group says HY net profit HK$380.1 million<0698.HK>

Tongda Group Holdings Ltd <0698.HK>: HY turnover reached approximately HK$3.24 bln representing an increase of approximately 12.4% . Propose to declare an interim dividend of HK2.0 cents per share for the financial period ended 30 june 2016 . HY profit attributable to owners of the company increased 29.2% from HK$294.2 million in the corresponding period of last year to HK$380.1 million .