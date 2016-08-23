Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CAR Inc says Ucar inc. enters into share purchase agreement with Zhunxinche<0699.HK>

CAR Inc <0699.HK>: Connected transaction in relation to the share purchase agreement between Ucar Inc. and Zhunxinche <0699.HK> . An inter-company outstanding balance in the amount of approximately RMB101 million as shown in zhunxinche's accounts will be transferred to Ucar Inc . Deal for an aggregate consideration of RMB37 million . Ucar inc. entered into the share purchase agreement with Zhunxinche (a holding co incorporated in Hong Kong and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) . Says company intends to use the proceeds to acquire assets or repay existing loans . Says pursuant to deal zhunxinche as seller agreed to sell zhunxinche's 100% equity interests in the target company . Says net of tax sale proceeds from the disposal of the target company are expected to be approximately RMB34.6 million . Says the company expects to recognize a gain on disposal of subsidiaries of approximately RMB115 million .

CAR Inc enters framework agreement with Ucar Inc<0699.HK>

CAR Inc <0699.HK>: Continuing connected transactions in relation to framework agreement with ucar inc. <0699.HK> . Board is aware that Ucar Inc., a connected person of the company, has acquired 70% equity interests in Maimaiche Tianjin . Entered into the framework agreement with Ucar Inc. . Deal in relation to the sale and reconditioning of used vehicles . Says deal with a term of not more than three years .

CAR Inc announces share repurchase<0699.HK>

CAR Inc <0699.HK>: Says aggregate consideration for the repurchase of shares is hk$52.3 million (excluding commission fee) . Says co repurchased on market a total of 7 million shares, representing approximately 0.29% of the issued share capital of co .

CAR posts quarterly revenue of RMB 1.61 billion<0699.HK>

CAR Inc <0699.HK>: 2016 first quarter results announcement <0699.HK> . Qtrly total revenue RMB 1.61 billion versus RMB 1.04 billion a year ago . Looking ahead to the rest of 2016, the company expects to drive healthy growth and maintain strong profitability . Qtrly net profit RMB274 million versus RMB177 million .

CAR Inc says Hertz Holdings has entered agreement with third party

CAR Inc:Hertz Holdings has entered into an agreement with a third party independently from the company.Says disposal by Hertz Holdings will be conducted by way of a placement at price of hk$13.53 per sale share.Does not expect the disposal to have any material impact on the business or operations of the company.