Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK)
348.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-1.00 (-0.29%)
HK$349.60
HK$351.60
HK$351.60
HK$347.40
9,767,821
19,342,386
HK$356.40
HK$179.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
GIC invested in Meituan-Dianping’S latest $4 bln financing round
Oct 20 (Reuters) - GIC-:Invested in Meituan-Dianping’S latest US$4 billion financing round led by existing investor Tencent. Full Article
Healthwise to partner with Tencent for content in China
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Healthwise and Tencent announced they will partner in offering health content from Healthwise to China's population. Full Article
Advance Data Services of Tencent chairman's foundation cuts stake in Tencent - HKEx filing
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Says chairman Pony Ma's Huateng Global Foundation's Advance Data Services sells Tencent Shares during Oct 10-13 worth a total of HK$2.1 billion ($268.99 million) - HKEx filing.Says chairman Pony Ma's Ma Huateng Global Foundation's now owns 8.63 percent of Tencent after the transactions from 8.69 percent previously - HKEx filing. Full Article
Tencent updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of china literature limited.Determined basis of assured entitlement in preferential offering as 1 reserved share for integral multiple of 1,256 shares held. Full Article
Tencent announces proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature Ltd
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:announces proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature Limited on main board of stock exchange of Hong Kong.proposed spin-off is subject to, among other things, obtaining of an approval from listing committee of stock exchange. Full Article
China pushes for state stake in big Chinese tech firms- WSJ
Oct 11 (Reuters) - :Chinese government pushing some of China's big tech firms to give the state a stake in them and direct role in corporate decisions- WSJ.Chinese internet regulators discussed taking 1 percent stakes with Tencent Holdings, Weibo Corp and Alibaba's Youku Tudou - WSJ, citing sources. Full Article
Nvidia says launching new Nvidia TensorRT 3 AI inference software
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp
TCL's unit brings in Tencent as strategic investor
July 3 (Reuters) - TCL Corp <000100.SZ>:Says its unit Shenzhen Leynew Technology Co Ltd to bring in Tencent's unit Tencent Cyber (Shenzhen) Company Limited as strategic investor.Says Tencent Cyber to invest 450 million yuan ($66.38 million) in Shenzhen Leynew Technology for 16.67 percent stake. Full Article
Cheetah Mobile announces proposed delegation of voting rights by Kingsoft to Sheng Fu
Cheetah Mobile Inc
Russia's Megafon says completes acquisition of stake in Mail.ru
Russian mobile operator Megafon
Tencent unit China Literature launches up to $1.1 billion HK IPO
HONG KONG China Literature Ltd, China's largest online publishing and e-book company, launched an initial public offering for up to $1.1 billion on Monday, seeking funds for acquisitions and to expand its digital publishing business.