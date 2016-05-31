Edition:
Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd (0702.HK)

0702.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.15HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
HK$0.15
Open
HK$0.15
Day's High
HK$0.16
Day's Low
HK$0.15
Volume
17,085,000
Avg. Vol
32,803,692
52-wk High
HK$0.21
52-wk Low
HK$0.14

Sino Oil and Gas says entered into subscription agreement with bondholder<0702.HK>
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd <0702.HK>: Says the company entered into the subscription agreement with the bondholder . Proceeds will be used for the sanjiao project, including exploration, drilling, exploitation and production . Bondholder agreed to subscribe in cash for the convertible bonds in the aggregate principal amount of US$130 million .  Full Article

Sino Oil and Gas enters into subscription agreement in amount of HK$160 mln<0702.HK>
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd <0702.HK>: Issue of convertible bonds under general mandate <0702.HK> . On 19 may 2016 ,the company entered into the subscription agreements with the subscribers . The net proceeds from the issue of the convertible bonds of approximately hk$158 million . Agreement for aggregate principal amount of hk$160 million due 2018 .  Full Article

Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd issues profit warning
Friday, 26 Feb 2016 

Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd:It is expected that the group would record a loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Result mainly due to asset impairment in respect of the oilfields of the group located in shaanxi province.  Full Article

BRIEF-Sino Oil And Gas Holdings posts HY loss for period from continuing operations HK$65.443 mln

* HY turnover from continuing operations HK$310.6 million versus HK$74.4 million

