Sino Oil and Gas says entered into subscription agreement with bondholder<0702.HK>

Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd <0702.HK>: Says the company entered into the subscription agreement with the bondholder . Proceeds will be used for the sanjiao project, including exploration, drilling, exploitation and production . Bondholder agreed to subscribe in cash for the convertible bonds in the aggregate principal amount of US$130 million .

Sino Oil and Gas enters into subscription agreement in amount of HK$160 mln<0702.HK>

Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd <0702.HK>: Issue of convertible bonds under general mandate <0702.HK> . On 19 may 2016 ,the company entered into the subscription agreements with the subscribers . The net proceeds from the issue of the convertible bonds of approximately hk$158 million . Agreement for aggregate principal amount of hk$160 million due 2018 .

Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd issues profit warning

Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd:It is expected that the group would record a loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Result mainly due to asset impairment in respect of the oilfields of the group located in shaanxi province.