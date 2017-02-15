Edition:
Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd (0707.HK)

0707.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.32HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+1.59%)
Prev Close
HK$0.31
Open
HK$0.32
Day's High
HK$0.32
Day's Low
HK$0.31
Volume
20,912,000
Avg. Vol
51,383,533
52-wk High
HK$0.36
52-wk Low
HK$0.18

Latest Key Developments

Co-Prosperity unit terminates sale and purchase agreement
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Co-Prosperity Holdings Limited <0707.HK> : Refers to announcements in relation to MOU and sale and purchase agreement between unit, Gu capital, century galaxy international and gu shangcong . CPIL exercised its rights to terminate agreement by serving a termination letter to parties on 15 feb 2017 .Termination of agreement will not have any material adverse impact on existing business of group.  Full Article

Co-Prosperity holdings unit entered into agreement with vendor and target company
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Co-prosperity Holdings Ltd <0707.HK> : Deal for total consideration of hk$60 million . Unit entered into agreement with vendor and target company .Vendor is gu capital ltd; purchaser is co-prosperity investment and target company century galaxy international.  Full Article

Co-Prosperity Holdings announces placing of new shares under general mandate
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd <0707.HK> : Co-prosperity-placing Of New Shares Under General Mandate . Placing agent and company entered into placing agreement . Placing agent agreed to place, up to 642.4 million placing shares to currently expected not less than six placees who are independent third parties . Aggregate nominal value of placing shares under placing will be hk$64.2 million .Maximum net proceeds from placing will amount to approximately hk$137.8 million.  Full Article

Co-Prosperity Holdings issues profit warning<0707.HK>
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd <0707.HK>: Profit warning <0707.HK> . Company is expected that the group will record a loss for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . The company is expected that the group will record a loss for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected loss is mainly due to the loss arising from the change in fair value of convertible bonds .  Full Article

Co-Prosperity says company and Century Galaxy Holdings Plc entered into MOU<0707.HK>
Monday, 27 Jun 2016 

Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd <0707.HK>: Says company (as purchaser) and century galaxy holdings plc (as vendor) (the "vendor") entered into a memorandum of understanding . Says mou in respect of a possible acquisition of 20 percent of the issued share capital of century galaxy international ltd .  Full Article

Co-Prosperity says Top Vast Investment entered into agreement with Million Federal<0707.HK>
Monday, 23 May 2016 

Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd <0707.HK>: Discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of million federal international limited <0707.HK> . Deal for hk$90 million . Top vast investment group entered into the agreement with million federal international . Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell the sale shares, representing 60% of entire issued share capital of target company .  Full Article

Co-Prosperity Holdings appoints Lam Chi Keung as CEO<0707.HK>
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd <0707.HK>: Li Wenfeng has been appointed as the executive director and Co-chairman of the company . Lam Chi Keung has been appointed as executive director and Chief Executive Officer of the group . Li Kwok Fat has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer . Ip Ka Po has been redesignated from the CEO of the company to the chief executive officer of eastern culture international .  Full Article

Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd issues FY 2015 profit warning
Monday, 21 Mar 2016 

Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd:Expected to record a significant net loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Says estimated loss for the year was mainly attributable to the written down of inventories.  Full Article

Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Co-Prosperity says HY profit attributable RMB795,000

* HY profit for period attributable to owners of company rmb795,000 versus rmb3.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

