Co-Prosperity unit terminates sale and purchase agreement

Co-Prosperity Holdings Limited <0707.HK> : Refers to announcements in relation to MOU and sale and purchase agreement between unit, Gu capital, century galaxy international and gu shangcong . CPIL exercised its rights to terminate agreement by serving a termination letter to parties on 15 feb 2017 .Termination of agreement will not have any material adverse impact on existing business of group.

Co-Prosperity holdings unit entered into agreement with vendor and target company

Co-prosperity Holdings Ltd <0707.HK> : Deal for total consideration of hk$60 million . Unit entered into agreement with vendor and target company .Vendor is gu capital ltd; purchaser is co-prosperity investment and target company century galaxy international.

Co-Prosperity Holdings announces placing of new shares under general mandate

Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd <0707.HK> : Co-prosperity-placing Of New Shares Under General Mandate . Placing agent and company entered into placing agreement . Placing agent agreed to place, up to 642.4 million placing shares to currently expected not less than six placees who are independent third parties . Aggregate nominal value of placing shares under placing will be hk$64.2 million .Maximum net proceeds from placing will amount to approximately hk$137.8 million.

Co-Prosperity Holdings issues profit warning<0707.HK>

Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd <0707.HK>: Profit warning <0707.HK> . Company is expected that the group will record a loss for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . The company is expected that the group will record a loss for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected loss is mainly due to the loss arising from the change in fair value of convertible bonds .

Co-Prosperity says company and Century Galaxy Holdings Plc entered into MOU<0707.HK>

Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd <0707.HK>: Says company (as purchaser) and century galaxy holdings plc (as vendor) (the "vendor") entered into a memorandum of understanding . Says mou in respect of a possible acquisition of 20 percent of the issued share capital of century galaxy international ltd .

Co-Prosperity says Top Vast Investment entered into agreement with Million Federal<0707.HK>

Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd <0707.HK>: Discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of million federal international limited <0707.HK> . Deal for hk$90 million . Top vast investment group entered into the agreement with million federal international . Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell the sale shares, representing 60% of entire issued share capital of target company .

Co-Prosperity Holdings appoints Lam Chi Keung as CEO<0707.HK>

Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd <0707.HK>: Li Wenfeng has been appointed as the executive director and Co-chairman of the company . Lam Chi Keung has been appointed as executive director and Chief Executive Officer of the group . Li Kwok Fat has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer . Ip Ka Po has been redesignated from the CEO of the company to the chief executive officer of eastern culture international .

Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd issues FY 2015 profit warning

Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd:Expected to record a significant net loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Says estimated loss for the year was mainly attributable to the written down of inventories.