Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd <0708.HK>: Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the period (six months ended 30 June 2015 . The global business environment is expected to remain turbulent and unstable" . HY profit attributable to the owners of the company decreased to HK$12.0 million . Says HY revenue hk$182.6 million versus hk$193.7 million . For international hospital business in the second half of the year, aiming at commencing the first phase of trial operation in 2017 .