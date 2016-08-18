Edition:
India

Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd (0708.HK)

0708.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.67HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
HK$3.64
Open
HK$3.71
Day's High
HK$3.78
Day's Low
HK$3.57
Volume
16,540,000
Avg. Vol
17,993,094
52-wk High
HK$4.32
52-wk Low
HK$0.94

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Evergrande Health Industry says HY revenue HK$182.6 million<0708.HK>
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd <0708.HK>: Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the period (six months ended 30 June 2015 . The global business environment is expected to remain turbulent and unstable" . HY profit attributable to the owners of the company decreased to HK$12.0 million . Says HY revenue hk$182.6 million versus hk$193.7 million . For international hospital business in the second half of the year, aiming at commencing the first phase of trial operation in 2017 .  Full Article

Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd appoints Peng sheng as CEO
Wednesday, 23 Mar 2016 

Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd:Peng sheng has been appointed as an executive director and the chief executive officer of the company.  Full Article

Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd News

BRIEF-Evergrande Health Industry Group posts HY profit attributable of HK$83.9 million

* Do not recommend payment of an interim dividend for the period

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
