Giordano International Ltd (0709.HK)

0709.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.59HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
HK$4.58
Open
HK$4.58
Day's High
HK$4.67
Day's Low
HK$4.54
Volume
1,212,106
Avg. Vol
1,644,916
52-wk High
HK$4.85
52-wk Low
HK$3.87

Giordano says HY profit HK$ 204 million
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Giordano International Ltd <0709.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <0709.HK> . Consolidated group sales in the first half of 2016 were HK$2.53 billion, a decrease of 7% . Says HY profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 2% year-on-year to HK$204 million . Says the board of directors has declared an interim dividend of HK12.5 cents per share . Says management's outlook on mainland China is cautiously optimistic . Will continue to cautiously adjust store portfolio and review rent level, expect to realize more savings in near future in Hong Kong market . Says management cannot predict the direction of the relevant exchange rates in the near future . Says management is also looking for new markets where the group brands do not yet have a presence .

Giordano International Ltd News

BRIEF-Giordano International says HY profit after income taxes attributable to shareholders HK$245 million

* Group sales and gross profit for first half of 2017 rose by 3.4% and 3.8%, respectively.

