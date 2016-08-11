Giordano International Ltd (0709.HK)
Giordano says HY profit HK$ 204 million<0709.HK>
Giordano International Ltd <0709.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <0709.HK> . Consolidated group sales in the first half of 2016 were HK$2.53 billion, a decrease of 7% . Says HY profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 2% year-on-year to HK$204 million . Says the board of directors has declared an interim dividend of HK12.5 cents per share . Says management's outlook on mainland China is cautiously optimistic . Will continue to cautiously adjust store portfolio and review rent level, expect to realize more savings in near future in Hong Kong market . Says management cannot predict the direction of the relevant exchange rates in the near future . Says management is also looking for new markets where the group brands do not yet have a presence . Full Article
BRIEF-Giordano International says HY profit after income taxes attributable to shareholders HK$245 million
* Group sales and gross profit for first half of 2017 rose by 3.4% and 3.8%, respectively.