Boe Varitronix Ltd (0710.HK)
0710.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.07 (+1.57%)
HK$0.07 (+1.57%)
Prev Close
HK$4.46
HK$4.46
Open
HK$4.55
HK$4.55
Day's High
HK$4.55
HK$4.55
Day's Low
HK$4.45
HK$4.45
Volume
374,362
374,362
Avg. Vol
458,247
458,247
52-wk High
HK$5.00
HK$5.00
52-wk Low
HK$3.03
HK$3.03
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Varitronix International issues profit warning<0710.HK>
Varitronix International Ltd <0710.HK>: Profit warning <0710.HK> . Says group is expected to record a significant decrease in net profit for the period . Result is mainly due to the a realized one-off gain from the disposal of its interest in data modul ag of hk$49 million . Full Article