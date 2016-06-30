Edition:
Boe Varitronix Ltd (0710.HK)

0710.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.07 (+1.57%)
Prev Close
HK$4.46
Open
HK$4.55
Day's High
HK$4.55
Day's Low
HK$4.45
Volume
374,362
Avg. Vol
458,247
52-wk High
HK$5.00
52-wk Low
HK$3.03

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Varitronix International issues profit warning<0710.HK>
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Varitronix International Ltd <0710.HK>: Profit warning <0710.HK> . Says group is expected to record a significant decrease in net profit for the period . Result is mainly due to the a realized one-off gain from the disposal of its interest in data modul ag of hk$49 million .  Full Article

