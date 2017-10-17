Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Oceanwide disposes of notes for total of about US$45.1 mln

Oct 17 (Reuters) - China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd <0715.HK>::Group disposed of 2022 3.25 percent notes & 2022 4.625 percent notes for about US$11.4 million & about US$33.7 million, respectively​.Net proceeds from disposals estimated to be about US$45.1 million​.‍Expected that group will record a gain of about US$2.52 million from disposals​.

China Oceanwide Holdings says unit entered into master framework agreement

China Oceanwide Capital Management, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into master framework agreement with manager . China Oceanwide Capital Management may subscribe for class a shares for up to US$30 million for period from commencement date to 31 december 2016 .China Oceanwide Capital Management may subscribe for class a shares for up to US$90 million for period from 1 january 2017 to 31 december 2017.

China Oceanwide says unit entered into the purchase and sale agreement

Unit entered into the purchase and sale agreement . Deal for consideration of US$280MLN .

China Oceanwide Says HY net profit HK$117.7 million

Unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says the board does not recommend the payment of interim dividend for the period . Says HY profit attributable to shareholders of the company HK$117.7 million, up 11% . HY revenue HK$78.9 million versus HK$93.1 million . Property investment segment is expected to continue to contribute stable Renminbi revenue and profit to the group . "Market has high expectation on the economic recovery of the United States and anticipates the rise in interest rate" .

China Oceanwide enters construction contract agreement

An indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, and the contractor entered into the construction contract . Deal for contract sum of approximately US$814 million . Contract in relation to the construction project .

China Oceanwide Holdings unit enters into facility agreement

Unit, lenders and certain parties entered into a facility agreement . says facility agreement in an aggregate amount of US$410 mln .

China Oceanwide Holdings updates on loan agreement

China Oceanwide Group Limited entered into a loan agreement with the company . China Oceanwide Group agreed to make available to the company facility up to a maximum aggregate amount of US$250 million .