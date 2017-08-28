Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Singamas Container's Hy profit attributable $16.6 mln vs loss of $36.6 mln‍​

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Singamas Container Holdings Ltd <0716.HK>:Directors of company have determined that an interim dividend of hk1.5 cents per ordinary share.Hy profit attributable $16.6 million versus loss of $36.6 mln‍​.Hy revenue $595 million versus $410.3 million.

Singamas Container announces pledge of shares by controlling shareholder

July 12 (Reuters) - Singamas Container Holdings Ltd <0716.HK>:Pacific International Lines (Private) entered into a facility agreement with banking institutions on 11 july 2017.Pursuant to facility agreement, PIL pledged subject shares in favour of such institutions as security.

Singamas Container Holdings issues profit warning<0716.HK>

Singamas Container Holdings Ltd <0716.HK>: Continuing-profit warning <0716.HK> . Singamas container- group is currently expected to report a loss of at least US$25 million for the six months ending 30 June 2016 . Expected loss for six months ending 30 June 2016 is primarily attributable to decline in the group's turnover .