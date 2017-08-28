Singamas Container Holdings Ltd (0716.HK)
1.76HKD
1:29pm IST
HK$0.01 (+0.57%)
HK$1.75
HK$1.76
HK$1.78
HK$1.70
3,890,000
12,691,143
HK$2.05
HK$0.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Singamas Container's Hy profit attributable $16.6 mln vs loss of $36.6 mln
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Singamas Container Holdings Ltd <0716.HK>:Directors of company have determined that an interim dividend of hk1.5 cents per ordinary share.Hy profit attributable $16.6 million versus loss of $36.6 mln.Hy revenue $595 million versus $410.3 million. Full Article
Singamas Container announces pledge of shares by controlling shareholder
July 12 (Reuters) - Singamas Container Holdings Ltd <0716.HK>:Pacific International Lines (Private) entered into a facility agreement with banking institutions on 11 july 2017.Pursuant to facility agreement, PIL pledged subject shares in favour of such institutions as security. Full Article
Singamas Container Holdings issues profit warning<0716.HK>
Singamas Container Holdings Ltd <0716.HK>: Continuing-profit warning <0716.HK> . Singamas container- group is currently expected to report a loss of at least US$25 million for the six months ending 30 June 2016 . Expected loss for six months ending 30 June 2016 is primarily attributable to decline in the group's turnover . Full Article