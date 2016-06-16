Edition:
Emperor Capital Group Ltd (0717.HK)

0717.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.67HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.67
Open
HK$0.67
Day's High
HK$0.67
Day's Low
HK$0.66
Volume
10,140,800
Avg. Vol
15,937,985
52-wk High
HK$0.86
52-wk Low
HK$0.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Emperor Capital Group enters into loan facilities agreement<0717.HK>
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

Emperor Capital Group Ltd <0717.HK>: Discloseable transaction relating to the provision of loan facilities <0717.HK> . Deal for a loan facility of up to hk$170 million . On 16 June 2016, the Emperor Finance Limited entered into the 2016 loan agreement with borrower .  Full Article

Emperor Capital Group enters subscription agreement<0717.HK>
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Emperor Capital Group Ltd <0717.HK>: On 18 may 2016 the company and the subscriber entered into the subscription agreement . Estimated aggregate gross and net proceeds of the subscription will be approximately HK$250.8 million .  Full Article

Emperor Capital announces termination of MoU related to JV
Friday, 15 Apr 2016 

Emperor Capital Group Ltd:Parties to MOU decided to terminate MOU and negotiation with respect to formation of the JV company has been ceased.Termination of the mou has no material adverse impact on business operation and financial position of group.  Full Article

Emperor Capital Group Ltd News

BRIEF-Emperor Capital Group says hy profit attributable hk$330.148 million, up 28 percent

* Hy profit for period attributable hk$330.148 million, up 28 percent

