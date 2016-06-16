Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Emperor Capital Group enters into loan facilities agreement<0717.HK>

Emperor Capital Group Ltd <0717.HK>: Discloseable transaction relating to the provision of loan facilities <0717.HK> . Deal for a loan facility of up to hk$170 million . On 16 June 2016, the Emperor Finance Limited entered into the 2016 loan agreement with borrower .

Emperor Capital Group enters subscription agreement<0717.HK>

Emperor Capital Group Ltd <0717.HK>: On 18 may 2016 the company and the subscriber entered into the subscription agreement . Estimated aggregate gross and net proceeds of the subscription will be approximately HK$250.8 million .

Emperor Capital announces termination of MoU related to JV

Emperor Capital Group Ltd:Parties to MOU decided to terminate MOU and negotiation with respect to formation of the JV company has been ceased.Termination of the mou has no material adverse impact on business operation and financial position of group.