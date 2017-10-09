Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tai United says resignation of Liu Hua asd executive director and SVP

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Tai United Holdings Ltd <0718.HK>:Resignation of executive director .Liu Hua had resigned as an executive director and a senior vice president of company​.

Tai United negotiating for acquisition of property London

Tai United Holdings Ltd <0718.HK>: Currently negotiating with an independent vendor in respect of a possible acquisition of a commercial property london .Consideration for deal will be well over HKD1 billion.

Tai United enters into subscription agreement<0718.HK>

Tai United Holdings Ltd <0718.HK>: Company entered into the subscription agreement with, among others, the investors . Investors conditionally agreed to subscribe for, the notes in the aggregate principal amount of not more than US$180 million .

Tai United Holdings enters facilities agreement

Tai United Holdings Ltd <0718.HK> : Company as borrower entered into facilities agreement with lender . Lender is Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China (Asia) Limited .Loan facilities in an aggregate principal amount of up to HK$800 million.

Tai United proposes rights issue to raise about HK$3.00 bln<0718.HK>

Tai United Holdings Ltd <0718.HK>: Hold-...more (i) proposed rights issue on the basis of two (2) rights shares for every one (1) existing share held on the record date at hk$1.00 per rights share; and (II) closure of register of members <0718.HK> . Says company proposed to raise approximately hk$3.00 billion (before expenses) by way of the rights issue . Company will allot and issue 3.00 billion rights shares at the subscription price of hk$1.00 per rights share . Estimated net proceeds from the rights issue (after deducting the estimated expenses) will be approximately hk$3 billion . Pursuant to the underwriting agreement, the total subscription price of hk$1.74 billion payable by Tai he will be subject to the set-off .

Bestway updates on acquisition of properties in London<0718.HK>

Bestway International Holdings Ltd <0718.HK>: Execution of exclusivity agreement - proposed acquisition of properties in London <0718.HK> . Says consideration for the proposed acquisition will be not more than HK$1.3 billion . Says it is expected that the proposed acquisition will be financed by the internal resources of the company . Purchaser wide flourish investments, the vendors and the solicitors of the vendors entered into the exclusivity agreement .

Bestway International and unit enter into subscription agreement with Hua Lien<0718.HK><0969.HK>

Bestway International Holdings Ltd <0718.HK>: Bestway, the subscriber and Hua Lien entered into the subscription agreement . The net proceeds of the subscription will amount to approximately HK$584 million . Subscriber to subscribe for, and Hua Lien to allot and issue, 3.70 billion subscription shares at HK$0.16 per subscription share . Hua Lien and the placing agent also entered into the placing agreement . Application has been made by Bestway for resumption of trading in Bestway shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 22 July . Placees to subscribe for 800 million placing shares at the placing price of HK$0.16 per placing share . Application made by Hua Lien for resumption of trading in Hua Lien shares respectively with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 22 July 2016 . The net proceeds of the placing will amount to approximately HK$123 million ."Hua Lien proposes to increase the authorised share capital of Hua Lien to HK$2 billion".

Bestway International says Meng Zhaoyi appointed as chairman, Chua Hwa Por resigns<0718.HK>

Bestway International Holdings Ltd <0718.HK>: Resignation of chairman and executive director and appointment of chairman <0718.HK> . Chua Hwa Por has resigned as the chairman of the board and executive director . Meng Zhaoyi has been appointed as the chairman of the board .

Bestway appoints Meng Zhaoyi as vice chairman, CEO and president<0718.HK>

Bestway International Holdings Ltd <0718.HK>: Appointment of vice chairman of the board, chief executive officer and president <0718.HK> . Meng Zhaoyi has been appointed as the vice chairman of board, chief executive officer and president with effect from 8 June 2016. . Says Liu Hua has resigned as acting chief executive officer but remains as an executive director .

Bestway International enters into MoU with Hua Lien; updates on trading<0718.HK><0969.HK>

Bestway International Holdings Ltd <0718.HK>: Application has been made by Hua Lien to stock exchange for resumption of trading in Hua Lien shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 may 2016 . On 23 may 2016, Hua Lien and Bestway entered into the memorandum of understanding . Application has been made by Bestway for resumption of trading in shares on the stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 may 2016 . Subscriber intends to subscribe for, 3.7 billion subscription shares at tentative subscription price of hk$0.16 per subscription share .