China Financial International Investments Ltd (0721.HK)
0.22HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.22
HK$0.22
HK$0.22
HK$0.21
10,620,000
11,412,217
HK$0.52
HK$0.19
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Financial International Investments enters subscription agreement<0721.HK><2349.HK>
China Financial International Investments Ltd <0721.HK>: Deal for for a total consideration of hk$204 million . Co as subscriber and China City Infrastructure as the issuer entered into the subscription agreement . Says subscription shares comprise 408 million new shares in China City Infrastructure . Application made by co for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 June . Full Article
China Financial International Investments issues FY 2015 profit warning
China Financial International Investments Ltd:Expected to record an unaudited loss of approximately hk$158 million for the six months ended 31 December 2015.Such substantial possible loss is primarily attributable to unrealised losses on listed securities investments of approximately hk$64 million. Full Article
BRIEF-China Financial International Investments posts Fy loss attributable of HK$185 million
Sept 29 China Financial International Investments Ltd