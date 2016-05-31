Edition:
India

China Financial International Investments Ltd (0721.HK)

0721.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.22HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.22
Open
HK$0.22
Day's High
HK$0.22
Day's Low
HK$0.21
Volume
10,620,000
Avg. Vol
11,412,217
52-wk High
HK$0.52
52-wk Low
HK$0.19

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Financial International Investments enters subscription agreement<0721.HK><2349.HK>
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

China Financial International Investments Ltd <0721.HK>: Deal for for a total consideration of hk$204 million . Co as subscriber and China City Infrastructure as the issuer entered into the subscription agreement . Says subscription shares comprise 408 million new shares in China City Infrastructure . Application made by co for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 June .  Full Article

China Financial International Investments issues FY 2015 profit warning
Friday, 5 Feb 2016 

China Financial International Investments Ltd:Expected to record an unaudited loss of approximately hk$158 million for the six months ended 31 December 2015.Such substantial possible loss is primarily attributable to unrealised losses on listed securities investments of approximately hk$64 million.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

China Financial International Investments Ltd News

BRIEF-China Financial International Investments posts Fy loss attributable of HK$185 million

Sept 29 China Financial International Investments Ltd

» More 0721.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials