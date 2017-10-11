Edition:
China Telecom Corp Ltd (0728.HK)

0728.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.99HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
HK$4.02
Open
HK$3.98
Day's High
HK$4.00
Day's Low
HK$3.93
Volume
57,155,692
Avg. Vol
53,824,793
52-wk High
HK$4.20
52-wk Low
HK$3.53

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Telecom Corp says‍ Liu Aili appointed president and COO ​
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd <0728.HK>:‍ Liu Aili appointed president and COO of Co with effect from Oct. 11​.  Full Article

Besttone Holding signs strategic cooperation framework agreement with Shanghai-based sports firm
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Besttone Holding Co Ltd <600640.SS>:* Says it signed strategic cooperation framework agreement with a Shanghai-based sports firm on Aug. 25.* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on sports content transmission, electronic sports competition and advertisement.  Full Article

Besttone Holding to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 14
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 

July 10 (Reuters) - Besttone Holding Co Ltd <600640.SS> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.007 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 13 .* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14 .  Full Article

China Telecom says shareholders approved declaration of final dividend
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd <0728.HK>:Shareholders approved profit distribution proposal and declaration of a final dividend of RMB0.093043 per share for year ended 31 Dec 2016.  Full Article

China Telecom says Zhen Caiji appointed executive vice president
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 

China Telecom Corp Ltd <0728.HK> :Zhen Caiji has been appointed as an executive vice president of company with effect from 4 november 2016..  Full Article

China Telecom HY profit increases by 6.3 pct<0728.HK>
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

China Telecom Corp Ltd <0728.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says board of directors has decided not to pay an interim dividend this year . In HY profit attributable to equity holders of the company was RMB11.67 billion, increased by 6.3 pct over the same period last year . HY operating revenues amounted to RMB176.83 billion, increased by 7.2 pct over the same period last year . In HY the number of Mobile subscribers reached 207 million, representing a net addition of 9.04 million from the end of last year .  Full Article

China Telecom says Zhang Jiping retired as executive vice president<0728.HK>
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

China Telecom Corp Ltd <0728.HK>: Resignation of director and change of important executive position <0728.HK> . Zhang Jiping has retired from his positions as an executive director and executive vice president of the company .  Full Article

Finland's Nokia signs 4G deal with China Telecom
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Nokia Corp : Says Nokia and China Telecom have signed an agreement to expand deployment of 4G technology in 19 provinces in China . Says deal allowing China Telecom to enhance coverage and capacity "while paving the way toward the introduction of 5G technology" .says the deal will also lay the foundation for China Telecom's intended launch of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in 2017.  Full Article

Singapore's GIC acquires shares in China Telecom - HKEx filing
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

China Telecom Corp Ltd <0728.HK> : Singapore's GIC Pte Ltd acquires 3.632 million shares in China Telecom <0728.HK> at an average price of HK$3.91 a share .Singapore's GIC Pte Ltd owns 5.01 percent stake in China Telecom after transaction <0728.HK> - HKEx filing.  Full Article

China Telecom, Saudi Telecom show interest in Egyptian 4G licenses- Bloomberg
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

:China Telecom Corp and Saudi Telecom expressed interest in acquiring 4G mobile-phone licenses offered by Egyptian government - Bloomberg.  Full Article

