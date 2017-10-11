Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Telecom Corp says‍ Liu Aili appointed president and COO ​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd <0728.HK>:‍ Liu Aili appointed president and COO of Co with effect from Oct. 11​.

Besttone Holding signs strategic cooperation framework agreement with Shanghai-based sports firm

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Besttone Holding Co Ltd <600640.SS>:* Says it signed strategic cooperation framework agreement with a Shanghai-based sports firm on Aug. 25.* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on sports content transmission, electronic sports competition and advertisement.

Besttone Holding to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 14

July 10 (Reuters) - Besttone Holding Co Ltd <600640.SS> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.007 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 13 .* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14 .

China Telecom says shareholders approved declaration of final dividend

May 23 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd <0728.HK>:Shareholders approved profit distribution proposal and declaration of a final dividend of RMB0.093043 per share for year ended 31 Dec 2016.

China Telecom says Zhen Caiji appointed executive vice president

China Telecom Corp Ltd <0728.HK> :Zhen Caiji has been appointed as an executive vice president of company with effect from 4 november 2016..

China Telecom HY profit increases by 6.3 pct<0728.HK>

China Telecom Corp Ltd <0728.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says board of directors has decided not to pay an interim dividend this year . In HY profit attributable to equity holders of the company was RMB11.67 billion, increased by 6.3 pct over the same period last year . HY operating revenues amounted to RMB176.83 billion, increased by 7.2 pct over the same period last year . In HY the number of Mobile subscribers reached 207 million, representing a net addition of 9.04 million from the end of last year .

China Telecom says Zhang Jiping retired as executive vice president<0728.HK>

China Telecom Corp Ltd <0728.HK>: Resignation of director and change of important executive position <0728.HK> . Zhang Jiping has retired from his positions as an executive director and executive vice president of the company .

Finland's Nokia signs 4G deal with China Telecom

Nokia Corp : Says Nokia and China Telecom have signed an agreement to expand deployment of 4G technology in 19 provinces in China . Says deal allowing China Telecom to enhance coverage and capacity "while paving the way toward the introduction of 5G technology" .says the deal will also lay the foundation for China Telecom's intended launch of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in 2017.

Singapore's GIC acquires shares in China Telecom - HKEx filing

China Telecom Corp Ltd <0728.HK> : Singapore's GIC Pte Ltd acquires 3.632 million shares in China Telecom <0728.HK> at an average price of HK$3.91 a share .Singapore's GIC Pte Ltd owns 5.01 percent stake in China Telecom after transaction <0728.HK> - HKEx filing.

China Telecom, Saudi Telecom show interest in Egyptian 4G licenses- Bloomberg

:China Telecom Corp and Saudi Telecom expressed interest in acquiring 4G mobile-phone licenses offered by Egyptian government - Bloomberg.