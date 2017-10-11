China Telecom Corp Ltd (0728.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Telecom Corp says Liu Aili appointed president and COO
Oct 11 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd <0728.HK>: Liu Aili appointed president and COO of Co with effect from Oct. 11. Full Article
Besttone Holding signs strategic cooperation framework agreement with Shanghai-based sports firm
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Besttone Holding Co Ltd <600640.SS>:* Says it signed strategic cooperation framework agreement with a Shanghai-based sports firm on Aug. 25.* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on sports content transmission, electronic sports competition and advertisement. Full Article
Besttone Holding to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 14
July 10 (Reuters) - Besttone Holding Co Ltd <600640.SS> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.007 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 13 .* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14 . Full Article
China Telecom says shareholders approved declaration of final dividend
May 23 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd <0728.HK>:Shareholders approved profit distribution proposal and declaration of a final dividend of RMB0.093043 per share for year ended 31 Dec 2016. Full Article
China Telecom says Zhen Caiji appointed executive vice president
China Telecom Corp Ltd <0728.HK> :Zhen Caiji has been appointed as an executive vice president of company with effect from 4 november 2016.. Full Article
China Telecom HY profit increases by 6.3 pct<0728.HK>
China Telecom Corp Ltd <0728.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says board of directors has decided not to pay an interim dividend this year . In HY profit attributable to equity holders of the company was RMB11.67 billion, increased by 6.3 pct over the same period last year . HY operating revenues amounted to RMB176.83 billion, increased by 7.2 pct over the same period last year . In HY the number of Mobile subscribers reached 207 million, representing a net addition of 9.04 million from the end of last year . Full Article
China Telecom says Zhang Jiping retired as executive vice president<0728.HK>
China Telecom Corp Ltd <0728.HK>: Resignation of director and change of important executive position <0728.HK> . Zhang Jiping has retired from his positions as an executive director and executive vice president of the company . Full Article
Finland's Nokia signs 4G deal with China Telecom
Nokia Corp
Singapore's GIC acquires shares in China Telecom - HKEx filing
China Telecom Corp Ltd <0728.HK> : Singapore's GIC Pte Ltd acquires 3.632 million shares in China Telecom <0728.HK> at an average price of HK$3.91 a share .Singapore's GIC Pte Ltd owns 5.01 percent stake in China Telecom after transaction <0728.HK> - HKEx filing. Full Article
China Telecom, Saudi Telecom show interest in Egyptian 4G licenses- Bloomberg
:China Telecom Corp and Saudi Telecom expressed interest in acquiring 4G mobile-phone licenses offered by Egyptian government - Bloomberg. Full Article
BRIEF-Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control signs strategic cooperation framework agreement
* Says it signs a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Zhejiang branch of China Telecom Corporation Limited, regarding Internet of Things and big data